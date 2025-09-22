View from the EU Columnist

Erik Kravets

Bosporus

The Sanctions Game

Published Sep 22, 2025 10:04 AM by Erik Kravets

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Here&#39;s an extreme example of globalization&#39;s tenacity and resilience: Russia, while subject to over 30,000 separ...

Wind

Sowing the Wind

Published Jul 3, 2025 9:33 PM by Erik Kravets

Posted in: Offshore

&nbsp; Wind as power is an old idea. The ancient Egyptians sailed up and down the Nile with ships and barges. Later, windmil...

Tariffs

Unfair Trade

Published May 7, 2025 11:45 PM by Erik Kravets

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Esperanto. The Maginot Line. Feudalism. Tariffs. What do these things have in common? They were all clung to despite the...

Bridge of a ship at night

AI: Taking the Helm?

Published Jan 12, 2025 8:08 PM by Erik Kravets

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Imagine a world where every ship is piloted by an excellent captain, every hospital patient is attended to by an excelle...

Energos Force docking in Germany to become the fourth FSRU (DET)

Terminal Trouble: Is the EU Building Too Many Regasification Terminals?

Published Nov 6, 2024 4:56 PM by Erik Kravets

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; When was the last time you made a great decision in the middle of a panic? In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine....

Atlantropa

Atlantropa or Bust?

Published Oct 27, 2024 9:10 PM by Erik Kravets

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Atlantropa was Herman S&ouml;rgel&rsquo;s plan to install a gigantic hydroelectric dam at the Strait of Gibraltar, drain...

True Confidence

Are We Letting the Terrorists Win?

Published Jul 22, 2024 2:54 PM by Erik Kravets

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

If you feel like the bad guys are winning lately, you&rsquo;re not alone. China is vacuuming up cheap Russian and Iranian oil...

Coffee

"No Coffee For You!"

Published Jul 3, 2024 12:24 PM by Erik Kravets

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; That morning &ldquo;cup o&rsquo; joe&rdquo; may fall victim to the E.U.&rsquo;s new supply chain laws. The supply cha...

iStock map

Spice and Vice

Published Apr 12, 2024 9:42 PM by Erik Kravets

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Gather &lsquo;round for a story about German bankers, Dutch rebels, Spanish and Portuguese royals, Asian sultanates and...

