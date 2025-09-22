Erik Kravets
View from the EU Columnist
Erik Kravets is a founding partner of Kravets & Kravets http://www.kravets.de, a maritime and admiralty law firm providing bespoke solutions to clients navigating the North Sea and beyond. Clients involved in ship brokering and management, offshore, towage and salvage, vessel chartering, cargo handling/stevedoring and carriage of goods by sea come to Mr. Kravets for representation. (Photo: Heina Dannemann http://www.foto-dannemann.com/)
The Sanctions Game
Here's an extreme example of globalization's tenacity and resilience: Russia, while subject to over 30,000 separ...
Sowing the Wind
Wind as power is an old idea. The ancient Egyptians sailed up and down the Nile with ships and barges. Later, windmil...
Unfair Trade
Esperanto. The Maginot Line. Feudalism. Tariffs. What do these things have in common? They were all clung to despite the...
AI: Taking the Helm?
Imagine a world where every ship is piloted by an excellent captain, every hospital patient is attended to by an excelle...
Terminal Trouble: Is the EU Building Too Many Regasification Terminals?
When was the last time you made a great decision in the middle of a panic? In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine....
Atlantropa or Bust?
Atlantropa was Herman Sörgel’s plan to install a gigantic hydroelectric dam at the Strait of Gibraltar, drain...
Are We Letting the Terrorists Win?
If you feel like the bad guys are winning lately, you’re not alone. China is vacuuming up cheap Russian and Iranian oil...
"No Coffee For You!"
That morning “cup o’ joe” may fall victim to the E.U.’s new supply chain laws. The supply cha...
Spice and Vice
Gather ‘round for a story about German bankers, Dutch rebels, Spanish and Portuguese royals, Asian sultanates and...