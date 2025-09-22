View from the EU Columnist

[email protected]

Erik Kravets is a founding partner of Kravets & Kravets http://www.kravets.de, a maritime and admiralty law firm providing bespoke solutions to clients navigating the North Sea and beyond. Clients involved in ship brokering and management, offshore, towage and salvage, vessel chartering, cargo handling/stevedoring and carriage of goods by sea come to Mr. Kravets for representation. (Photo: Heina Dannemann http://www.foto-dannemann.com/)