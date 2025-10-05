CIMSEC

[email protected]

CIMSEC's mission is to build a global community of professionals, academics, and forward thinkers from a variety of fields who wish to further international maritime peace and security through an exchange of ideas and the rigor of critical thought and writing.

CIC

Op-Ed: US Navy's Networks Aren't Ready for a Contested Comms Environment

Published Oct 5, 2025 10:39 PM by CIMSEC

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Nicholas A. Kristof] In&nbsp;his remarks&nbsp;at his assumption of office ceremony, Admiral Caudle stated that, &...

Chinese maritime militia trawlers massed at Whitsun Reef, Dec. 2023 (PCG)

Countering China's Maritime Insurgency in the South Pacific

Published Sep 14, 2025 12:37 PM by CIMSEC

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Jason Lancaster] Guadalcanal, the Coral Sea, Tarawa, New Guinea, and Iron Bottom Sound highlight the strategic lo...

Fincantieri Marine Group

Why the US Navy Needs a Lessons-Learned Center for Shipbuilding

Published Sep 8, 2025 3:56 PM by CIMSEC

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Dr. Marcus Jones] In March 2025 testimony before the House Armed Services Committee&rsquo;s Seapower and Projecti...

Sub

Op-Ed: It's Time to Invite Taiwan to America's Biggest Naval Exercise

Published Sep 7, 2025 2:26 PM by CIMSEC

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Jim Halsell] The Taiwan Strait remains one of the most volatile flashpoints in the world. With the People&rsquo;s...

Gridley

Bringing Command and Accountability Back to Surface Fleet Maintenance

Published Aug 31, 2025 8:40 PM by CIMSEC

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; There are times when &ldquo;the way things are&rdquo; are no longer acceptable. Radical change, with incremental and car...

The South Korean Aegis destroyer ROKS Yulgok Yi I at Pearl Harbor, RIMPAC 2024 (USN)

Why the United States Should Support South Korea's Naval Expansion

Published Jul 6, 2025 11:00 AM by CIMSEC

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Ju Hyung Kim] When people think about the U.S.-ROK alliance, they often envision the Korean Peninsula: joint grou...

A PLA Navy submarine attached to a submarine flotilla of the PLA Northern Theater Command steams during a training exercise on September 15, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Nan/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

China is Preparing to Counter U.S. Submarine Surveillance System

Published Jun 29, 2025 12:04 PM by CIMSEC

Posted in: Government

[By Ryan D. Martinson] While much of the international attention on China&rsquo;s naval buildup is focused on its rapidly mod...

Pirate interdiction

Diversifying Threats to Maritime Security in the Western Indian Ocean

Published Jun 17, 2025 11:57 AM by CIMSEC

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Captain Harifidy A. Alex Ralaiarivony] The WIO region serves as an essential gateway linking Asia, the Pacific, a...

INS Vikrant

The Naval Dimensions of a Future India-Pakistan Conflict

Published Jun 15, 2025 4:00 PM by CIMSEC

Posted in: Government

By Slade Woodard The&nbsp;Line of Control&nbsp;still dominates the nightly news, yet war between India and Pakistan could spill...

A Ukrainian drone strikes a Russian corvette in the Black Sea (GUR file image)

Small Craft, Big Impact: Ukraine's War and the Rise of New-Tech Warships

Published Jun 8, 2025 1:57 PM by CIMSEC

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By David Kirichenko] Russia&rsquo;s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 shocked the international order. What sur...

More News Stories