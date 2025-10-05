CIMSEC
CIMSEC's mission is to build a global community of professionals, academics, and forward thinkers from a variety of fields who wish to further international maritime peace and security through an exchange of ideas and the rigor of critical thought and writing.
Op-Ed: US Navy's Networks Aren't Ready for a Contested Comms Environment
[By Nicholas A. Kristof] In his remarks at his assumption of office ceremony, Admiral Caudle stated that, &...
Countering China's Maritime Insurgency in the South Pacific
[By Jason Lancaster] Guadalcanal, the Coral Sea, Tarawa, New Guinea, and Iron Bottom Sound highlight the strategic lo...
Why the US Navy Needs a Lessons-Learned Center for Shipbuilding
[By Dr. Marcus Jones] In March 2025 testimony before the House Armed Services Committee’s Seapower and Projecti...
Op-Ed: It's Time to Invite Taiwan to America's Biggest Naval Exercise
[By Jim Halsell] The Taiwan Strait remains one of the most volatile flashpoints in the world. With the People’s...
Bringing Command and Accountability Back to Surface Fleet Maintenance
There are times when “the way things are” are no longer acceptable. Radical change, with incremental and car...
Why the United States Should Support South Korea's Naval Expansion
[By Ju Hyung Kim] When people think about the U.S.-ROK alliance, they often envision the Korean Peninsula: joint grou...
China is Preparing to Counter U.S. Submarine Surveillance System
[By Ryan D. Martinson] While much of the international attention on China’s naval buildup is focused on its rapidly mod...
Diversifying Threats to Maritime Security in the Western Indian Ocean
[By Captain Harifidy A. Alex Ralaiarivony] The WIO region serves as an essential gateway linking Asia, the Pacific, a...
The Naval Dimensions of a Future India-Pakistan Conflict
By Slade Woodard The Line of Control still dominates the nightly news, yet war between India and Pakistan could spill...
Small Craft, Big Impact: Ukraine's War and the Rise of New-Tech Warships
[By David Kirichenko] Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 shocked the international order. What sur...