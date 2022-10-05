Christian Bueger

Christian Bueger is a Professor of International Relations at University of Copenhagen.

Nord Stream pipeline gas leak on the surface off Bornholm

Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage: Why Was Europe Defenseless?

Published Oct 5, 2022 7:14 PM by Christian Bueger

Posted in: Government

Whatever caused the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, it appears to be the first major attack on critical...

UN Security Council maritime security

Why the Maritime Industry Needs to Pay Attention to Recent UN Debates

Published Aug 12, 2021 12:40 PM by Christian Bueger

Posted in: Government

Within the past two weeks, the United Nations Security Council held two debates on maritime security. One was a discussion on Augu...

"Ocean Shield" Achieved its Mission

Published Jan 2, 2017 8:56 PM by Christian Bueger

Posted in: Maritime Law

Last month,&nbsp;operation &lsquo;Ocean Shield&rsquo;&nbsp;terminated, ending NATO&rsquo;s six year mission to protect the sea l...

More News Stories