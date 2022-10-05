Christian Bueger
Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage: Why Was Europe Defenseless?
Whatever caused the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, it appears to be the first major attack on critical...
Why the Maritime Industry Needs to Pay Attention to Recent UN Debates
Within the past two weeks, the United Nations Security Council held two debates on maritime security. One was a discussion on Augu...
"Ocean Shield" Achieved its Mission
Last month, operation ‘Ocean Shield’ terminated, ending NATO’s six year mission to protect the sea l...
More News Stories