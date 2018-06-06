Standards Required for Ballast Water Compliance Monitoring
As the number of ballast water treatment systems on the market nears 100 with a wide array of treatment solutions, ballast water m...Read More >>
A Growing Blue Economy in North America
Over the last four years 20 incubators, accelerators and clusters focused on the Blue Economy and blue technology have formed in N...Read More >>
Researchers Deploy Jellyfish to Fight Micro-Plastic
In the innovative EU project GoJelly, researchers are working to solve the micro-plastic challenge by using nature itself. The...Read More >>
Engineering a Smarter Way to Work
Remote working is rapidly becoming a popular and productive way of working in this, the information age. Done well, it harnesses t...Read More >>
Nine Things to Know About Microplastics
Picking up a plastic bag from the beach makes a bigger difference than you might imagine. 1. What are microplastics? Micropl...Read More >>
The Seven Phases of a Cyber Attack
In the cyber security industry, we are seeing a change in the way that hacks are being performed. A recent set of attacks again...Read More >>
Introducing the 3-Dimensional Flat Screen Reality Display
This amazing device will assist your bridge crew in the following areas: • Piloting of the vessel • Navi...Read More >>
The Value of Sustainability in the Shipping Industry Today
For the past few weeks, we have been witnessing a series of debates and discussions over sustainability in shipping and the import...Read More >>
Diesel Engine Upgrades Cut Port Pollution at Low Cost
The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) and the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) have released a new report&nbs...Read More >>
Cyber Security: The Emerging Threat to Passenger Safety
Not a day goes by where we do not hear of a company breach, cyber-attack or a company facing a virus or ransomware scenario. Altho...Read More >>