Standards Required for Ballast Water Compliance Monitoring

Published Jun 6, 2018 7:41 PM by Brian Phillips

As the number of ballast water treatment systems on the market nears 100 with a wide array of treatment solutions, ballast water m...

A Growing Blue Economy in North America

Published May 27, 2018 8:19 PM by David Hume

Over the last four years 20 incubators, accelerators and clusters focused on the Blue Economy and blue technology have formed in N...

Researchers Deploy Jellyfish to Fight Micro-Plastic

Published May 23, 2018 1:53 PM by Gemini News

In the innovative EU project GoJelly, researchers are working to solve the micro-plastic challenge by using nature itself. The...

Engineering a Smarter Way to Work

Published May 19, 2018 8:08 PM by Andrew Robson

Remote working is rapidly becoming a popular and productive way of working in this, the information age. Done well, it harnesses t...

Nine Things to Know About Microplastics

Published May 16, 2018 7:07 PM by Pernille Feilberg and Iurgi Salaverria

Picking up a plastic bag from the beach makes a bigger difference than you might imagine. 1. What are microplastics? Micropl...

The Seven Phases of a Cyber Attack

Published May 13, 2018 7:56 PM by Craig Reeds

In the cyber security industry, we are seeing a change in the way that hacks are being performed. A recent set of attacks again...

Introducing the 3-Dimensional Flat Screen Reality Display

Published May 12, 2018 10:03 PM by Captain Richard Madden

This amazing device will assist your bridge crew in the following areas: &bull;&nbsp; Piloting of the vessel &bull;&nbsp; Navi...

The Value of Sustainability in the Shipping Industry Today

Published May 6, 2018 8:11 PM by Christine Mavromichalis

For the past few weeks, we have been witnessing a series of debates and discussions over sustainability in shipping and the import...

Diesel Engine Upgrades Cut Port Pollution at Low Cost

Published May 4, 2018 10:06 PM by The Maritime Executive

The&nbsp;Diesel Technology Forum&nbsp;(DTF) and the&nbsp;Environmental Defense Fund&nbsp;(EDF) have&nbsp;released a new report&nbs...

Cyber Security: The Emerging Threat to Passenger Safety

Published May 3, 2018 7:02 PM by Ian Richardson and Patrick Carolan

Not a day goes by where we do not hear of a company breach, cyber-attack or a company facing a virus or ransomware scenario. Altho...

