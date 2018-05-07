Blogs

A Tale of the New M/V Atlantis

Published May 7, 2018 5:43 PM by Erik Kravets

It&rsquo;s a special celebration when a new ship is launched! Even if the girl was already sailing, when she finds a new owner &nd...

Vessel Interaction: Have You Considered the Possibilities?

Published Apr 28, 2018 8:26 PM by Captain Richard Madden

One radio call you do not want to hear from the gangway watch during cargo operations is, &quot;The ship is moving!&quot; Unfortun...

Fatigue: Can You Just Get Used to it?

Published Apr 14, 2018 8:08 PM by Captain Richard Madden

Fatigue. It&#39;s a way of life for so many of us. From first responders to students to the transportation industry, it&#39;s a ba...

Cyber Security at Sea: The Real Threats

Published Mar 10, 2018 10:05 PM by David Rider

The maritime cyber security landscape is a confusing place. On the one hand, you have commercial providers suggesting the risks of...

Millennials in the Merchant Marine

Published May 18, 2016 5:05 PM by Matthew Fetterman

The nation&rsquo;s workforce is more diverse today than ever before. We currently have five generations working together, and just...

Trainings Ahead for Skilled Maritime Professionals

Published May 18, 2016 3:24 PM by The Maritime Executive

The current downturn may have regional and sectoral effects on maritime employment, but the next few years are expected to be a go...

Building Learning Organizations for Sustainability

Published Apr 20, 2016 11:48 PM by Dione Lee

Why Learning Organizations? In a world of constant change and competition, how do we discover and follow our &ldquo;True North&...

Empowering Crews to Combat Fatigue through CEMS

Published Mar 26, 2016 2:46 AM by Dione Lee

Crew Endurance Management System, most commonly referred to as &ldquo;CEMS&rdquo;, is the result of 25 years of research on sleep&...

Unmanned Vessels - At What Cost?

Published Mar 4, 2016 7:05 PM by Dione Lee

The beginning of this year has seen action on two projects advancing the concept and design of unmanned vessels, but will the cost...

Strengthen Your Workforce Using Competency Management

Published Feb 4, 2016 11:35 PM by Dione Lee

I was very excited to see the February 2016 issue of The Navigator, a free publication by The Nautical Institute in association wi...

