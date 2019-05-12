Jad Mouawad
BWMS Code Type Approval - Urgent!
The year is 2012, and swarms of applications for Basic and Final Approvals of Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) are coming t...
Safety and Environment are Not Contradictory Paradigms
The topic of this article is inspired by the discussions I had during a panel debate I recently participated at, during a conferen...
Lessons Learned From a Hundred Ballast Water System Installations
Our engineers have finalized installation and commissioning surveys of over 100 ballast water management systems, mainly during ne...
Exhaust Gas Scrubber Washwater - Is it safe?
IMO's MARPOL Annex VI Prevention of Air Pollution from Ships, requires the reduction of SOx emissions either by burning low su...
Four Things to Know About MEPC72 Ballast Water Deliberations
IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 72) met between April 9 and 13, 2018 with a large number of documents rela...
MEPC Delays Ballast Water Treatment Decisions
As the entry into force of the Ballast Water Management Convention is set for the September 8, 2017, the topics on the agenda for...
Ballast Water Management: Belgium to Ratify
By Jad Mouawad Today, Mouawad Consulting can announce that Belgium will ratify the IMO Ballast Water Management Convention duri...