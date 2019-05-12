Jad Mouawad

BWMS Code Type Approval - Urgent!

Published May 12, 2019 8:19 PM by Jad Mouawad

Posted in: Government

The year is 2012, and swarms of applications for Basic and Final Approvals of Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) are coming t...

Safety and Environment are Not Contradictory Paradigms

Published Apr 3, 2019 7:55 PM by Jad Mouawad

Posted in: Shipbuilding

The topic of this article is inspired by the discussions I had during a panel debate I recently participated at, during a conferen...

Lessons Learned From a Hundred Ballast Water System Installations

Published Jan 21, 2019 1:16 AM by Jad Mouawad

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Our engineers have finalized installation and commissioning surveys of over 100 ballast water management systems, mainly during ne...

Exhaust Gas Scrubber Washwater - Is it safe?

Published Nov 13, 2018 5:22 PM by Jad Mouawad

Posted in: Environment

IMO&#39;s MARPOL Annex VI Prevention of Air Pollution from Ships, requires the reduction of SOx emissions either by burning low su...

Four Things to Know About MEPC72 Ballast Water Deliberations

Published Apr 17, 2018 8:40 PM by Jad Mouawad

Posted in: Maritime Law

IMO&#39;s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 72) met between April 9 and 13, 2018 with a large number of documents rela...

MEPC Delays Ballast Water Treatment Decisions

Published Nov 2, 2016 3:30 PM by Jad Mouawad

Posted in: Maritime

As the entry into force of the Ballast Water Management Convention is set for the September 8, 2017, the topics on the agenda for...

Ballast Water Management: Belgium to Ratify

Published Jun 7, 2016 12:32 AM by Jad Mouawad

Posted in: Maritime

By Jad Mouawad Today, Mouawad Consulting can announce that Belgium will ratify the IMO Ballast Water Management Convention duri...

