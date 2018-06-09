Amiria Macbeth Shares Her 15-Year Career at Sea
Meet Amiria Macbeth from Brisbane, Australia. Amiria has worked on the water for 15 years. After high school, she found her career...Read More >>
Field Drilling Engineer Leilani Rebolledo
Meet Leilani Rebolledo, alumna of the University of Southern California with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, focusing on the p...Read More >>
Success for Offshore Project Engineer Bianca Behrmann
A successful career at sea doesn’t necessarily require higher education. Take for example, Bianca Behrmann from Rotterdam, N...Read More >>
The Female Crew of the USNS Henson
It's a quiet morning on the USNS Henson in the North Pacific Ocean. The captain visits the bridge at 0600 to check the vessel&...Read More >>
Women in a Wheelhouse, a Family?s Calling
A woman in the maritime industry is a pioneer. On most vessels during her career, a woman will be one of the only females on board...Read More >>
Whales of Antarctica and the Arctic
Whales are the world’s largest mammals, found in the Arctic and Antarctica. Here are some of the major species you may see o...Read More >>
Advanced Training for the Maritime Security Sector
The International Association of Maritime Security Professionals (IAMSP) is committed to the professionalization of security withi...Read More >>
Crowley Launches a Rare Benefit: Parental Leave
Crowley Maritime employee and father Ezra Clark is taking advantage of a new benefit for employees that is uncommon in American bu...Read More >>
Vote Now: U.S. Coast Guard Photo of the Year
The Coast Guard’s annual Shutter Shootout coincides with NCAA’s March Madness. This is a contest to allow our Coa...Read More >>
Everyone Can Benefit from a Coach
Leadership workshop participants often ask me what the most important thing is for them to learn. My answer is always the same: pa...Read More >>