Ballast Water Management: Latest Developments

Jeanne Grasso is a partner at Blank Rome and the co-chair of the firm's maritime industry team. Her practice focuses on maritime, international, and environmental law for clients worldwide. Ms. Grasso counsels owners and operators of vessels, charterers, cargo owners, and facilities, including manufacturing facilities, both marine-side and inland. Her practice involves regulatory compliance counseling; internal and grand jury investigations; defense of administrative, civil, and criminal enforcement actions; counseling on risk mitigation strategies related to pollution incidents around the world; maritime environmental compliance and training; pollution incident response; coastwise trade matters; and identifying administrative and legislative solutions in connection with maritime and environmental compliance challenges. Prior to joining Blank Rome, Ms. Grasso worked in the Office of Congressional Affairs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ("NOAA") handling fisheries and oceans matters. She also served as staff to the House of Representatives' Committee on Merchant Marine and Fisheries.