Remembering 9/11: Lt. Michael Day and the Lower Manhattan Boatlift
On September 11, 2001, Lieutenant Michael Day was working at Coast Guard Activities New York preparing to leave for a me...
The Evolution of Modern Search and Rescue
[By Renee Coleman, National Coast Guard Museum] The National Coast Guard Museum will afford visitors the opportu...
The Brazos Life-Saving Station's Heroic Rescue in the Hurricane of 1919
[By William H. Thiesen, Ph.D., Coast Guard Atlantic Area Historian] In Texas, Coast Guard Station Number 222, also known as the...
A Coast Guard Lifesaving Hero Rests in an Unmarked Grave
[By Capt. W. Russell Webster (USCG, ret'd)] In an unassuming burial plot in a rural cemetery in Pueblo, Colorado,...
3D Printing is Saving the U.S. Coast Guard Serious Money
[By Jamie Rand, Consultant C5ISC] Just as traffic lights and road signs inform drivers and warn them about upcoming h...
Rollin Fitch, Hero of the Attack Transport Callaway
[By PAC Corinne Zilnicki] An imposing convoy of warships cut through the waters of the Lingayen Gulf northwest of the...
The First American Transit of the Northwest Passage
Four hundred and sixty years. That was the span of time that separated the first attempt, in 1497, to discover and navigate a...
Robert Canavan's Impossible Story of Survival at Guadalcanal
[By William H. Thiesen, Ph.D., Coast Guard Atlantic Area Historian] In August 1942, during the initial stages of World War II&r...
The Rescue of the Submarine USS Squalus
Most of the rescue missions carried out by the United States Coast Guard and its predecessor agencies (i.e., the U.S. Life-Saving...
The Forgotten Evacuation of Wake Island
[By Retired Commander Tom Beard, United States Coast Guard] At 10:40 p.m. local time, Super Typhoon Sarah’s core smacked...