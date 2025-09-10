U.S. Coast Guard News

9/11 boatlift

Remembering 9/11: Lt. Michael Day and the Lower Manhattan Boatlift

Published Sep 10, 2025 9:01 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

On September 11, 2001,&nbsp;Lieutenant Michael Day&nbsp;was working at Coast Guard Activities New York preparing to leave for a me...

Surf boat

The Evolution of Modern Search and Rescue

Published Nov 3, 2024 4:50 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By&nbsp;Renee Coleman, National Coast Guard Museum] The National Coast Guard Museum will afford visitors the opportu...

Damage from the devastating 1919 Florida Hurricane (NOAA)

The Brazos Life-Saving Station's Heroic Rescue in the Hurricane of 1919

Published Sep 22, 2024 5:08 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

[By William H. Thiesen, Ph.D., Coast Guard Atlantic Area Historian] In Texas, Coast Guard Station Number 222, also known as the...

Lifesaving crew lands survivors of a wreck (USCG illustration)

A Coast Guard Lifesaving Hero Rests in an Unmarked Grave

Published Aug 18, 2024 11:06 AM by U.S. Coast Guard News

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Capt. W. Russell Webster (USCG, ret&#39;d)] In an unassuming burial plot in a rural cemetery in Pueblo, Colorado,...

A 3D printer at Fort Sill, Oklahoma (USCG file image)

3D Printing is Saving the U.S. Coast Guard Serious Money

Published Feb 19, 2024 9:18 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Jamie Rand, Consultant C5ISC] Just as traffic lights and road signs inform drivers and warn them about upcoming h...

USS Callaway

Rollin Fitch, Hero of the Attack Transport Callaway

Published Feb 4, 2024 11:51 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By PAC Corinne Zilnicki] An imposing convoy of warships cut through the waters of the Lingayen Gulf northwest of the...

Storis

The First American Transit of the Northwest Passage

Published Jan 7, 2024 8:03 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

Posted in: Shipping

Four hundred and sixty years.&nbsp;That was the span of time that separated the first attempt, in 1497, to discover and navigate a...

Guadalcanal

Robert Canavan's Impossible Story of Survival at Guadalcanal

Published Aug 13, 2023 5:33 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

Posted in: Government

[By William H. Thiesen, Ph.D., Coast Guard Atlantic Area Historian] In August 1942, during the initial stages of World War II&r...

National Archives

The Rescue of the Submarine USS Squalus

Published Jul 23, 2023 5:36 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Most of the rescue missions carried out by the United States Coast Guard and its predecessor agencies (i.e., the U.S. Life-Saving...

Typhoon Sara

The Forgotten Evacuation of Wake Island

Published Jul 9, 2023 6:40 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

[By Retired Commander Tom Beard, United States Coast Guard] At 10:40 p.m. local time, Super Typhoon Sarah&rsquo;s core smacked...

