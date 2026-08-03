Sanctioned Russian Cargo Ships Delivering Military Equipment to West Africa

Data put together by the BBC and multiple intelligence monitors on the Internet shows at least one and possibly two Russian cargo ships delivering military equipment to West Africa. The equipment appears to be part of an effort to reinforce the government of Mali in its fight against separatists in the north of the country.

Mali is one of several West African nations that are receiving support or trying to improve their relations with Russia. The mercenary Wagner Group was operating in West Africa and specifically in Mali in the ongoing civil war after France withdrew forces from the country in 2022. Russia’s operations in Mali are reported to have been transferred to the Africa Corps, which is controlled by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Recent reports from Mali have cited large gains by the separatists in the north of the country. They have reportedly taken large land areas, pushing back government troops. The ruling junta in Mali now appears to be getting additional aid from Russia in the fight.

Trackers spotted trucks, armored personnel carriers, and light infantry vehicles being loaded on the Russian general cargo ship Mikhail Britnev (IMO: 9081370). Built in 1995, the vessel is 12,700 dwt. The United States has sanctioned the ship, linking it to the deliveries for the Arctic-2 LNG operations.

Analyzing tracking data, BBC reports the vessel departed the Russian port of Baltiysk on June 18. BBC reports the ship was escorted through the English Channel by a Russian warship and then went dark. It was next detected on July 9 as it was entering the port of Lome in Togo. Mali is landlocked, and shipments would have to be transported overland.

????? ???????? Exclusive sat pic : MIKHAIL BRITNEV has docked in Lomé, Togo ???????? .



The ???????? cargo vessel, which departed Baltiysk carrying military vehicules, does not appear to have begun unloading as of 9 July.



Worth keeping an eye on this shipment if it goes to Africa Corps in Mali ???? https://t.co/jKYJxfRGnZ pic.twitter.com/uaJMqGnqGY — SONARROW (@SONARROW_OSINT) July 11, 2026

Analysts report the ship remained in Lome long enough to unload military equipment. According to its AIS transmissions, it departed Togo on July 13. Its AIS signal reports its next port as Arkhangelsk, although the vessel again went dark.

Mali TV reports the BBC wrote showed images of military vehicles. It reports they were driven through Togo and across Burkina Faso to reach Mali.

????????????????????????| Footage from Malian national television announcing the arrival of a Russian military convoy in Bamako on July 25.



The media also confirms that the convoy did indeed come from Lomé (Togo) and passed through Bobo-Dialousso (Burkina Faso) before reaching Mali.



Officially… https://t.co/VMrM1iWRHj pic.twitter.com/jqEiPtjToF — Casus Belli (@casusbellii) July 27, 2026

BBC, in its analysis, says this is the latest in a series of Russian vessels tracked into West Africa. It reports that a bulk carrier named Sabetta (IMO: 9347061) was tracked to Conakry, Guinea, in February. Observers reported the ship was also carrying military vehicles. BBC says at least one Russian tanker was also believed to have been sent to West Africa.

Days after the Mikhail Britnev was observed leaving Togo, online analysts identified another Russian cargo ship, Baltic Leader (IMO 9220639), also sailing along the West Africa coast. Speculation was that it was also transporting military equipment to support the efforts in the region.

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Experts speculate that the shipments are a demonstration of a Russian effort to strengthen support for the junta in Mali. Russia also appears to be taking further efforts to increase its influence over the region.





