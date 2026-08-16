Russian Escort Accused of Killing Senior Russian Navy Officer in Sevastopol

Russian authorities have arrested a Russian escort and accused her of killing a Russian Navy officer, ex-Ukrainian Navy defector Robert Shageev.

Margarita Reut, 32, was detained in Sevastopol in connection with a covert attack. According to Russian accounts, on August 13 she placed a bomb in a trash bin on Stoljetovs'kyi (Stoletovsky) Avenue in anticipation that Shageev would walk past it. Shageev came down a flight of steps, accompanied by a friend, and the bomb detonated when he came near. The blast worked as planned and he was killed on the scene. Ukrainian tracking service Myrotvorets confirmed that he had been eliminated.

According to Russia's FSB intelligence service, Ruet was responsible for placing the bomb, and was paid and instructed by Ukrainian intelligence. Regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said in a statement that she showed no remorse for the successful attack.

Ruet is a Russian national and a resident of the resort city of Sochi. She was known to take frequent trips to Crimea, according to Russian intelligence-linked social media.

Ruet was previously identified as a Ukraine sympathizer: she was detained in July 2025 for allegedly shouting anti-Russian statements on a train, and she was fined about $350.

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Shageev was the commander of the Black Sea Fleet's 4th Separate Submarine Brigade. Before arriving in Russia's Navy, he was the commander of the sole Ukrainian submarine, the 1970-built Foxtrot-class Zaporizhzhia; he transferred his allegiances in March 2014 during the Russian invasion of Crimea, and his submarine fell into Russian hands as well. The aging attack sub has not been seen for some time and is believed to be decommissioned.

He was wanted by Ukraine for suspected high treason in connection with his defection and his ongoing work for the Russian Navy. He was the third high-profile target attacked by Ukrainian intelligence this month, following Russian drone-maker Vladimir Tkachuk (severely injured) and aerospace force chief Aleksandr Chayko (uninjured, but several family members and bystanders were injured or killed).