Go Ahead Given for Canada LNG to Double Capacity

Canada LNG, the country’s first LNG export operation, reports that, along with its investment partners, the decision has been made to proceed with Phase 2 of the operation. It comes just about 15 months after the project began exports, and according to the group, it builds on Phase 1 with a new project that represents one of the largest private sector investments in Canada.

Located in Kitimat, British Columbia, the partners highlight that it is ideally located to serve the growing Asian market for LNG. It has access to an ice-free deepwater harbor and is fed by a pipeline. In its first year of operation, it shipped more than 100 cargoes.

Shell owns 40 percent of the project along with Petronas (25 percent), PetroChina (15 percent), Mitsubishi Corporation (15 percent), and Korea Gas (5 percent). It began exports in June 2025 with its first train and completed the second train in October, with an annual capacity of 14 million tonnes per annum.