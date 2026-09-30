Trump Unveils $54B Korean Investment in Alaska LNG Project

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump unveiled a $54 billion commitment from Korean investors to build the Alaska LNG pipeline and liquefaction project, a unique energy export initiative that has been under discussion for years.

"Today we're thrilled to announce one of the largest energy infrastructure investments in American history," Trump said. "Thanks to the agreements my administration has secured with the Republic of Korea, they will invest up to $200 billion to build a six gigawatt power generation facility in Texas, . . . eight new large scale nuclear power plants, and at long last, the Alaska liquefied natural gas pipeline [Alaska LNG]."

Alaska LNG is a megaproject that would pipe gas all the way from the North Slope to a liquefaction plant on the Gulf of Alaska, and if built, it would be among the most ambitious infrastructure development projects in recent U.S. history. The 3.5 billion cubic foot-per-day pipeline would traverse the permafrost of the North Slope, the rugged mountains of central Alaska, and wend its way southwards to Cook Inlet, covering a distance equal to a transit from Missouri to New York. On arrival, the gas would be liquefied at a multibillion-dollar plant and shipped to Asian customers.