Iran is Overestimating its Bargaining Power in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran is becoming increasingly desperate to get the US naval and economic blockade imposed upon it lifted, but is overestimating its bargaining power against the United States and its Gulf allies. The desperation is born out of the increasing impact the blockade is having on Iran’s economy, which is affecting the supply of basic essentials and the fiscal wherewithal to run the government - a situation which is worsening day by day. To increase the pain and pressure, the U.S. government has extended its economic blockade to air traffic, with all external flights now closed down and aircraft even avoiding Iranian airspace due to the risk of sanctions.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed what other Iranian politicians have been saying: that the United States needed to accept seven preconditions from Iran before the Strait of Hormuz can be reopened, without appreciating that the United States and its Gulf allies feel no immediate pressure to reopen the Strait. Indeed, the Gulf States explicitly made this clear last week when they flat refused to attend the conference in Salalah, where Iran had intended to win approval for its takeover of control in the Strait on a permanent basis. While the United States might have been prepared to contemplate some form of reopening arrangement with Iran – so as to obtain some relief for domestic diesel prices in the United States before the mid-term elections – the Gulf states see Iranian control of the Strait as a red line, considered critical to national economic survival.

Faced with resistance from the United States and the Gulf states, Iran's IRGC/Paydari hardliners are now seeking to broaden the threat they pose to the region in a bid to get the blockade lifted. The senior military advisor to the new Supreme Leader, IRGC General Yahya Rahim Safavi, told the Fars News Agency that the conflict will spread beyond the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, and could possibly ‘expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean’. IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi added that ‘Tehran may expand the Middle East war to the Indian Ocean’. IRGC General Mohsen Rezaei, recently indicted for his role in the 1994 attack on the Jewish Cultural Centre in Buenos Aires, apparently believes Washington has ‘no choice but to accept the seven conditions and Iran’s rights and conditions’.