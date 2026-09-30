Galician Coast Guard Conducts Long-Distance Medical Evacuation of Sailor

The Galician Coast Guard is reporting the successful evacuation of a seriously injured crewmember from a fishing vessel, despite challenging conditions. It required a 3.5-hour flight to reach the fishing vessel, Armaven Uno. The boat was more than 100 miles northwest of Cabo Vilan, in northwestern Spain.

The fishing vessel was encountering strong winds of 30 knots and waves up to 4 meters (13-plus feet). The 102-foot trawler had set out from Ireland two weeks ago, according to the newspaper La Voz de Galicia, and was fishing the Grand Sol grounds. The UK-flagged fishing trawler, which was built in 1995 and is 268 gross tons, was due to sail to Vigo to sell its catch.