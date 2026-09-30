Indian Coast Guard Says “Hot Pursuit” Captured $312M in High-Grade Heroin
The Indian Coast Guard reported a large-scale drug seizure, which it says was completed after a “hot pursuit” of an Iranian dhow. A search of the apprehended vessel found 526 kg of high-grade heroin and methamphetamine valued at approximately $312 million.
The authorities were working on intelligence and a “hot tip” and formed a joint effort between the Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad. They mounted a coordinated air and sea surveillance operation.
Indian Coast Guard forces boarding the dhow
Coast Guard put the heroin and captured smuggler on display
The effort located a “suspicious Iranian dhow” in the Arabian Sea west of Lakshadweep in the southwestern area of the subcontinent. The Coast Guard reports they maintained sustained tracking of the suspicious vessel before launching the interdiction. The vessel was boarded and searched, and the narcotics were seized. They also arrested five Pakistani nationals who were aboard the dhow.
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The Coast Guard escorted the vessel to Mumbai. A multi-agency investigation is underway and will be followed by prosecution.
They believe their effort neutralized a major transnational narco-smuggling operation.