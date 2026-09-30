Indian Coast Guard Says “Hot Pursuit” Captured $312M in High-Grade Heroin

The Indian Coast Guard reported a large-scale drug seizure, which it says was completed after a “hot pursuit” of an Iranian dhow. A search of the apprehended vessel found 526 kg of high-grade heroin and methamphetamine valued at approximately $312 million.

The authorities were working on intelligence and a “hot tip” and formed a joint effort between the Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad. They mounted a coordinated air and sea surveillance operation.



Indian Coast Guard forces boarding the dhow