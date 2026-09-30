USS Harry S. Truman Begins $5.1B Mid-Life Refueling and Overhaul

The nuclear aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) has shifted from Naval Station Norfolk to HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding to officially begin its multi-year Refueling and Complex Overhaul. It comes after the Navy confirmed the awarding of a contract valued at $5.1 billion for what becomes the eighth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to undergo the long-term renovation.

The carrier, which was commissioned in 1998, has been at its homeport in Norfolk since returning from the Middle East in June 2025, after leading the response to the Houthis in Yemen. It completed a 251-day deployment, during which the Navy reported the strike group completed more than 13,000 sorties and 25,000 flight hours. It included the strike group delivering 124,000 pounds of ordnance on a single day, which was reported to be the single largest strike from a carrier. However, it also included a collision with a merchant ship near the Suez Canal and the loss of two F/A-18 Super Hornets overboard and a third shot down in a friendly-fire incident.

The Navy had considered in 2019 possibly mothballing the carrier instead of proceeding with the life extension. It now emphasizes that it is using an innovative Fixed Ceiling Incentive structure for the refueling and complex overhaul, which appropriately shares risk and incentivizes improved shipbuilder performance to achieve required delivery dates.