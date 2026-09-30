Photos: Resolve Marine Removing Masts off Historic Richard Montgomery Wreck
Global marine solutions provider Resolve Marine released photos showing the work underway to remove the masts from the historic wreck of the SS Richard Montgomery, a World War II Liberty ship that sank in 1944 in the Thames Estuary while carrying Allied munitions. After six years of planning and annual surveys of the wreck site, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) appointed Resolve Marine in April 2026 to undertake the carefully planned engineering operation.
The vessel went down in a storm in August 1944 in a position approximately 50 miles east of London. A salvage operation began but was suspended after the wreck cracked and was deemed too dangerous. The wreck still contains approximately 1,400 tons of munitions and has been regularly surveyed by the UK authorities. It has also become a local tourist attraction as the mast tops rise above the water.
Concerns were raised a few years ago that as the vessel was decaying, the masts were becoming unstable. Engineers warned that the masts would likely fall and could cause further damage, while the media speculated about the dangers from the munitions. The Department of Transportation decided to proceed with the removal project.
"The removal of the SS Richard Montgomery's masts is a unique and highly specialized marine engineering project that requires meticulous planning, rigorous risk management, and exceptional technical expertise,” said Resolve Marine Director of Projects Sam Adams.
Divers are part of the carefully planned engineering operation (Resolve Marine)
Working under strict safety and engineering protocols, Resolve Marine engineers and divers are carefully cutting and lifting the vessel's three steel masts. The operation has been developed following extensive technical assessments and independent expert review to ensure the continued stability of the wreck and the safety of personnel, local communities, and maritime traffic.
"The SS Richard Montgomery is one of the most extraordinary wrecks in the world - a piece of wartime history that has rested in the Thames Estuary for over 80 years," said UK Maritime Minister Keir Mather. "Beginning the careful removal of its masts is a hugely significant moment.”
The project supports the UK government's long-term strategy for managing the SS Richard Montgomery wreck site and preserves an important chapter of maritime history while maintaining public safety. The government has committed to placing the masts on display once they are safely removed from the wreck.
Signs on the masts have warned the tourists to stay away from the wreck
Each mast is being surveyed and carefully paired for the lifting operation
Resolve Marine will remove the three masts that have been protruding above the water since 1944
The masts will be preserved on shore for display
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Photos courtesy of Resolve Marine