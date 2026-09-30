Photos: Resolve Marine Removing Masts off Historic Richard Montgomery Wreck

Global marine solutions provider Resolve Marine released photos showing the work underway to remove the masts from the historic wreck of the SS Richard Montgomery, a World War II Liberty ship that sank in 1944 in the Thames Estuary while carrying Allied munitions. After six years of planning and annual surveys of the wreck site, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) appointed Resolve Marine in April 2026 to undertake the carefully planned engineering operation.

The vessel went down in a storm in August 1944 in a position approximately 50 miles east of London. A salvage operation began but was suspended after the wreck cracked and was deemed too dangerous. The wreck still contains approximately 1,400 tons of munitions and has been regularly surveyed by the UK authorities. It has also become a local tourist attraction as the mast tops rise above the water.

Concerns were raised a few years ago that as the vessel was decaying, the masts were becoming unstable. Engineers warned that the masts would likely fall and could cause further damage, while the media speculated about the dangers from the munitions. The Department of Transportation decided to proceed with the removal project.