Japanese Naval Strengthening Steals Limelight at U.S.-China Talks

Chinese criticism of Japan’s growing defense budget appears to have been one of the most consequential developments coming out of the days President Xi Jinping spent in Washington for his state visit, which otherwise seems to have done little to move forward Sino-US relations. In advance of the meeting, Chinese Ambassador to Washington Xie Feng had warned that President Xi should not be challenged over Taiwan, democracy and human rights, nor restrictions to China’s growing development influence in the world, so the agenda between the two presidents was limited.

Japan’s Sanae Takaichi was in New York at the same time to make her first appearance as Prime Minister at the UN General Assembly, and held bilateral meetings with President Trump in New York. Chinese state media chose the moment of the Sino-US summit to launch a stinging attack on Prime Minister Takaichi’s radical plans to increase Japanese defense spending, and in particular to strengthen naval and air defense forces defending Japan’s isolated southern islands, specifically the Nansei Chain islands of Miyako, Ishigaki and Yonaguni.

Japan’s possession of these islands, and others to the east and north-east of Taiwan, would prove an obstacle to any Chinese plan to invade Taiwan. If long-range anti-aircraft and anti-shipping missiles are stationed on these islands, they would be able to disrupt the deployment of the PLA Navy to encircle Taiwan and cut it off from external reinforcement.