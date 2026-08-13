Ambrey Takes On Salvage of Wrecked Tanker off Oman

Maritime response company Ambrey has been hired by undisclosed parties for an effort to salvage the wrecked tanker Caroline Bezengi, which drifted aground in June in the Hallaniyat Islands, off the southeastern coast of Oman.

The initiating incident occurred June 8 when an explosion disabled the shadow fleet Suezmax tanker off the coast of Yemen. An effective towing response was not initiated, and the ship drifted northeast with the monsoon winds for several weeks until she grounded on June 30 on Al Qibliyah Island.

The anonymous Chinese owner and (potentially fraudulent) insurer have failed to step forward to pay for a full-scale response - a cost which could ordinarily be expected to run to nine figures.

Caroline Bezengi and her spreading oil slick, lower left, August 12 (False color / Copernicus-2)

A long, sinuous slick from Caroline Bezengi drifts northeast along Oman's coastline, August 12 (Copernicus-2)

Ambrey has accepted the job and is working with the Sultanate of Oman and subcontracted salvors (not named) to complete the project. Specialists have been on board and assessed the vessel, with logistics assistance from Oman's air force, the consultancy said.

While the ship appears to be grounded on rocks forward, there are outcrops off the port side which could also catch the ship if it shifted. There are also exposed rocks 500 yards off the stern of the ship. TME understands that there has not yet been a catastrophic failure, nor apparently a major breach in the cargo tanks on the ship, all but one of which were full when the ship went aground.

As expected from weather data and satellite imaging, conditions on scene are "extremely challenging" with "extreme adverse weather and sea conditions" from the annual Khareef monsoon season, Ambrey reported. Sea state can be the determining factor in salvage, affecting the responders' basic ability to operate on scene as well as the condition of the wreck. The wave action has an ongoing effect on the Bezengi's stability, the safety of the operation and the access to the site, Ambrey confirmed.

"We have deployed the leading experts in each aspect of the response and have mobilized the appropriate supporting equipment, aircraft and vessels. We are working around the clock to mitigate the environmental impact of the situation. Ambrey is grateful for the support of the Omani state, including the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Environment Authority and the RAFO, which continues to be outstanding," said director of global response Ed Wollaston.

Ambrey appears to have identified and mobilized the assets it will need to implement its plan, and is likely to establish a forward operating base on the airfield on the largest of the Hallaniyat Islands, from which salvage crews can be flown directly onto the Caroline Bezengi by helicopter every day. Sea states make this the only feasible way of boarding the Caroline Bezengi in current sea states.

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It appears likely that the costs of the operation will be offset by selling the cargo, which at prevailing prices after de-watering could command about $50 million.

Although there have been reports of some oil coming ashore, the currents have again shifted to a more easterly direction, taking the bulk of the oil plume directly out into the Arabian Sea. The oil at present is clumping, reflecting both the heavy seas and the as-yet small amounts of oil leaking out of the wreck.