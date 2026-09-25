New Standoff Between China and Philippines Near Second Thomas Shoal
The Philippine Coast Guard is reporting a new standoff between two of its vessels on a resupply mission in the Spratly Islands. While it is part of the long-running dispute over the presence of Filipino forces on a purposefully grounded warship, it is the first time since July that the sides squared off in the area. It also follows another recent bumping incident between a Chinese and Philippine vessel.
The Philippines asserts it sent two vessels, BRP Malabrigo and BRP Cabra, on September 24 as part of the regular Rotation and Resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, which has been grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal since 1999. The vessel, built by the United States in the 1940s and operated from the late 1970s until 1999 as an amphibious transport by the Philippine Navy, was grounded to establish a Philippine presence in the Spratly Islands. The Philippines maintains a small crew aboard the ship.
During the recent incident, the Philippines asserts there was a large presence of Chinese vessels in the area and that they were "continuously shadowing" its vessels.
Chat posted by the Philippine Coast Guard showing the Chinese vessels is says are around the disputed shoal (PCG)
“The mission was temporarily suspended after a CCG vessel carried out dangerous maneuvers against M/V Lapu-Lapu that threatened a collision, although no one was injured,” said Jay Tarriela, the spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard.
The Chinese responded today, calling the incident a “provocation” and saying the Philippines was “attempting to deliver supplies to an illegally ‘grounded’ warship.” Further, they say it happened during a Chinese holiday and that the Filipinos "hyped up" the incident. The statement called on the Philippines to “stop provocations and troublemaking,” asserting that the Philippines is "reneging on its commitments” and disregarding Chinese warnings. It said the Philippines "willfully" dispatched the supply mission.
“The real troublemakers are China’s warships and coast guard vessels that ganged up on an unarmed resupply boat at night and put Filipino lives at risk,” responded Tarriela.
He asserts the China Coast Guard vessels conducted dangerous maneuvers that threatened a collision. He said it happened “after a PLA Navy warship warned it would take ‘compulsory measures’.”
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The Philippines asserts the area is part of its EEZ and that it does not require permission to support the Sierra Madre. Further, it claims a 2024 provisional arrangement with China does not require Beijing’s permission for the resupply missions.
The Philippine Coast Guard asserted in July that the China Coast Guard used its water cannon on the resupply mission vessels. It also claimed a navy crewmember was struck by the Chinese using a wooden baton. Just a week ago, Chinese and Filipino forces clashed in another region during a supply mission to the Philippines’ fishermen. Media reports said the Chinese vessel caused more than US$22,000 in damage after it destroyed railings and equipment on the vessel. China asserted the Philippine vessel maneuvered in front of the Chinese ship, causing the collision.