New Standoff Between China and Philippines Near Second Thomas Shoal

The Philippine Coast Guard is reporting a new standoff between two of its vessels on a resupply mission in the Spratly Islands. While it is part of the long-running dispute over the presence of Filipino forces on a purposefully grounded warship, it is the first time since July that the sides squared off in the area. It also follows another recent bumping incident between a Chinese and Philippine vessel.

The Philippines asserts it sent two vessels, BRP Malabrigo and BRP Cabra, on September 24 as part of the regular Rotation and Resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, which has been grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal since 1999. The vessel, built by the United States in the 1940s and operated from the late 1970s until 1999 as an amphibious transport by the Philippine Navy, was grounded to establish a Philippine presence in the Spratly Islands. The Philippines maintains a small crew aboard the ship.

During the recent incident, the Philippines asserts there was a large presence of Chinese vessels in the area and that they were "continuously shadowing" its vessels.