Somali Forces Free Third Ship Seized by Pirates

Authorities in the Puntland region of Somalia are reporting that they freed another vessel being held by pirates. Somali pirates took control of six vessels between April and August this year, with three still believed to be under the control of pirates.

The Puntland Navy and Puntland Maritime Police Force only said that the product tanker Sibu 1 had been freed and the pirates were arrested. They reported it was a planned 48-hour operation, and they were continuing to follow up.

The local news outlet, the Daily Somalia, however, reports it was a violent clash between the Somali forces and the pirates. The unconfirmed story says the fight took place off the coast of Mudug and that three people were dead and several others injured. It did not specify whether it was all pirates or some of the crew from the ship.