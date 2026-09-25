Somali Forces Free Third Ship Seized by Pirates
Authorities in the Puntland region of Somalia are reporting that they freed another vessel being held by pirates. Somali pirates took control of six vessels between April and August this year, with three still believed to be under the control of pirates.
The Puntland Navy and Puntland Maritime Police Force only said that the product tanker Sibu 1 had been freed and the pirates were arrested. They reported it was a planned 48-hour operation, and they were continuing to follow up.
The local news outlet, the Daily Somalia, however, reports it was a violent clash between the Somali forces and the pirates. The unconfirmed story says the fight took place off the coast of Mudug and that three people were dead and several others injured. It did not specify whether it was all pirates or some of the crew from the ship.
The Sibu 1 was transporting oil products when it was boarded on August 20 off the coast of Yemen, approximately 136 nautical miles east of Al Mukalla. UK Maritime Trade Operations was informed that six individuals had boarded the ship and directed it to the coast of Somalia. The crew appeared to hastily transmit a final message on AIS reading “PRIRATE ONBOARD HEL,” [sic] as the ship was being seized. The ship was reported to have a crew of 20, including 16 Indian nationals and four Arab crewmembers.
The 32,238 dwt product tanker, which was built in 2001 and also operating under the name Seamul, had a murky past and was sanctioned by the United States in December 2025 in an effort targeting an Egyptian businessman. OFAC asserted his companies were associated with multiple shadow fleet vessels, as well as several shipping companies, used to transport Iranian oil products. The Seamul was transferred to UAE management and also started using the name Sibu 1. It was claiming registry in Eritrea, which is considered false.
The rescue of the tanker followed the release of the small cargo ship Sward on September 11 after 138 days in captivity. The 8,500 dwt cargo ship, which is registered in St. Kitts and Nevis, was carrying a cargo of fertilizer bound for Mombasa, Kenya, when it was boarded on April 26. It had a crew of 17, made up of 15 Syrians and two Indians. Reports said an undisclosed amount of ransom had been paid.
Turkish commandos working with the Somali forces also freed another cargo ship, Lufut (1,400 dwt), at the end of August. The ship, which was operating under the flag of Cameroon, was carrying Turkish military equipment for a base in Africa when it was seized. Reports said it was a violent confrontation, and between four and six pirates were killed.
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The last reported incident in the region near the Horn of Africa came on September 10 when pirates boarded the Glamor southwest of Yemen. The crew was able to secure itself, and EU forces conducted a show of force, which was believed to scare the pirates into disembarking the vessel.
The Maritime Security Center Indian Ocean (MSCIO), however, reports it is still tracking three other vessels whose crews were hijacked and remain off the coast of Somalia. They include the Honour 25, Eureka, and Asana, and while there have been reports of diplomatic efforts and possible negotiations, the crews remain in the custody of the pirates.