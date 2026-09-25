Iran Says It Offered the US a New Proposal to Open the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian officials appearing at the United Nations on Friday, September 25, said they have offered a new proposal for opening the Strait of Hormuz in a week’s time. They said it all depends on the U.S. response to the proposal, which was reportedly conveyed by mediators from Qatar.

The core of the proposal appears little changed from the previous interim agreement and terms that have been repeatedly presented and then violated. Iran set as the key conditions the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and embargo on Iranian shipping, waiving the sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and observing a ceasefire with Iran that would also include Lebanon.

The reports indicated that, as a “sweetener” or “enticement,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would restart talks with the U.S. on its military program, seven days after the agreement is accepted. Reuters, however, is quoting another “senior Iranian official” who it says indicated on Friday that Iran would show no flexibility over its nuclear program even if the United States accepts its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.