Houthis Consolidate Gains and Pause Before the Next Push

A week after Yemen's Houthi rebels broke through the forces of the Internationally Recognized Government (IRG), the situation in South West Yemen appears to have settled. Having taken Perim Island and captured the Ras Menhali peninsula overlooking the Red Sea at its narrowest point, the Bab el Mandeb, and having faced some limited push-back, the Houthi forces are now consolidating their positions.

The Houthi hold on the Ras Menhali peninsula is for the moment still tenuous, as will be their grip on Perim Island, because these locations need resupply over exposed lines of communication, and IRG forces still control overlooking high ground in the hills immediately to the east.

Houthi front-line positions are being reinforced with tunneling and defensive positions, which will make the Houthis harder to dislodge as time goes by. In the rear, in newly-captured areas, the Houthis are consolidating their position both socially and politically, setting up municipal administrations, arresting political opponents, imposing taxes and establishing local policing, all hallmarks of a take-over which had been well-planned in advance and for which the Houthis had a plan. The Tihama coast is tribally connected to areas further north up the coast which have been in Houthi hands for some time, and the Houthis are exploiting these tribal connections to consolidate their political control.