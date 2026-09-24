Birdon and C&C Begin Building MUSVs for U.S. Navy Competition

Australian-owned marine engineering firm Birdon has begun building its first "tranche" of Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels for the long-awaited U.S. Navy MUSV program, and at a fast pace of one vessel every two months.

After several iterations of its MUSV acquisition strategy, the U.S. Navy has picked out seven different companies to compete for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel program, including Sea Machines; Leidos; Saronic Technologies; Galliano Marine Services; PacMar Technologies; Birdon; and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), many in partnership with other firms.

Birdon has partnered with autonomous navigation and control firm Mythos AI, based in Florida, for its underlying unmanned-systems technology. For construction, it has an agreement with New Orleans-area shipyard C&C Marine, a modern, high-automation fabrication facility. Birdon provides system integration, design and prime-contractor oversight.