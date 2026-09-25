US Adds Large Vehicle Carrier to Support Maritime Security Program

Florida-based American Roll-On/Roll-Off Carrier Group (ARC Group) is highlighting its recent addition of a large vehicle carrier to its U.S.-flagged fleet. The ship, which moved from the Swedish flag, will support commercial and government customers while adding further capacity to the Maritime Administration’s Maritime Security Program.

Built in 2011 at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea, the vessel had been operating for Wallenius Marine as the Figaro. Data show her ownership was transferred to ARC Group in June, and she entered the American register. ARC, which is a subsidiary of Norway’s Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group, supports the U.S. Government with a fleet of 10 vessels.

The addition of the new vehicle carrier, which was renamed ARC Freedom, expands the company’s capacity and adds a large new carrier. The ship is 231 meters (757 feet) and 31,143 dwt with a capacity of nearly 8,000 units. It has 13 vehicle decks, including five hoistable decks that will provide flexibility for various sizes and configurations of cargo.