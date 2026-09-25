NYK Expands Offshore Wind Business with SOV Newbuild

Japanese shipping major NYK is moving to strengthen its business in the offshore wind power segment. The group, best known for its operations in dry bulk and tankers, has said it views the offshore sector as a strong growth opportunity.

In its latest move, the company has ordered a newbuild service operation vessel (SOV) to support its operations in the Asia-Pacific region. The new 89-meter (292-foot) vessel will be built by PaxOcean Group, a member of Kuok Maritime Group, and will support the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms. It will serve as an offshore base for personnel accommodation and logistical support. The company did not reveal the cost of the new vessel.

In recent years, NYK has been pushing to deepen its interests in the offshore wind sector. Last year, the company entered the European market by investing in Northern Offshore Group (NOG), a crew transfer vessel operator with over 60 vessels in the global offshore wind industry.