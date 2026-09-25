NYK Expands Offshore Wind Business with SOV Newbuild
Japanese shipping major NYK is moving to strengthen its business in the offshore wind power segment. The group, best known for its operations in dry bulk and tankers, has said it views the offshore sector as a strong growth opportunity.
In its latest move, the company has ordered a newbuild service operation vessel (SOV) to support its operations in the Asia-Pacific region. The new 89-meter (292-foot) vessel will be built by PaxOcean Group, a member of Kuok Maritime Group, and will support the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms. It will serve as an offshore base for personnel accommodation and logistical support. The company did not reveal the cost of the new vessel.
In recent years, NYK has been pushing to deepen its interests in the offshore wind sector. Last year, the company entered the European market by investing in Northern Offshore Group (NOG), a crew transfer vessel operator with over 60 vessels in the global offshore wind industry.
According to NYK, the investment in NOG in February last year was partially designed to ensure the company gains important operational experience in preparation for future expansion of offshore wind in waters closer to Japan.
With the SOV order, the company reports that the newbuild project is leveraging the expertise and experience accumulated in Europe, a move that will enable it to further develop its offshore wind business in the Asia-Pacific region where the market is recording significant growth. Data show that last year, investments in the region’s offshore wind exceeded $50 billion.
NYK says the new vessel will have a capacity of 120 persons and is designed to support logistics needs associated with offshore wind farm construction projects. The vessel will be equipped with a dynamic positioning system that can automatically calculate external forces such as wind and currents and uses thrusters and other propulsion devices to maintain its position at sea.
The vessel will also incorporate the twin x-stern design developed by Ulstein, which is expected to enhance maneuverability and station-keeping performance while helping reduce vessel motions, noise, and energy consumption. In addition, the vessel will be fitted with a motion-compensated gangway and a motion-compensated crane, enabling the safe transfer of personnel and cargo to offshore wind turbines.
Scheduled for delivery in 2029, the vessel will be deployed in offshore wind projects in Taiwan and across the Asia-Pacific region under a partnership with Taiwan-based offshore wind company IOVTEC and Hsin Chien Marine, a shipowner and ship management company.
that matters most
Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily.
“By combining their expertise, networks, and resources, NYK, IOVTEC, and HCM aim to ensure the vessel’s safe and reliable operation while contributing to the continued development of the offshore wind industry,” said NYK in a statement.
The company added that the new SOV represents another step in expanding its business domain from “Ocean for shipping” to “Ocean as a workplace” through contributions across the offshore wind value chain.