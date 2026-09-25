Russian Military Cargo Ship Heads for Turkey from Tobruk

A Russian-flagged cargo ship with a history of ties to weapons shipments and sanctioned military cargo vessels has broken away from a convoy that had a naval escort into the port of Tobruk in Libya. It has headed north through the Dardanelles towards the Bosporus and the Black Sea.

The Yuriy Arshenevskiy (IMO 8406705) was sailing with the US-sanctioned cargo vessel Anastasiia (IMO 9349291), with an escort provided by the Ropucha Class landing ship Aleksandr Shabalin (L110) when it left the Baltiysk naval base in the Kaliningrad headquarters of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, transited the Strait of Gibraltar in early September, then arrived in the port of Tobruk. Ural trucks and armored vehicles were seen on the quayside in Baltiysk being loaded onto the two cargo vessels. At the other end in Tobruk, social media postings showed tarpaulin-covered military vehicles, including what appeared to be 8-wheeled armored personnel carriers and multiple-barreled rocket launchers, being moved out of the port on low loaders.

The Yuriy Arshenevskiy makes its way north through the Dardanelles, September 24 (VesselFinder)