Video: Greek Cargo RoRo Abandoned After Fire Breaks Out Off Mykonos

WATCH: A big fire broke out on the Greek-flagged car ferry "Blue Car Carrier II" north of the island of Mykonos.



The vessel had 29 people on board and nearly 200 trucks and cars, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/IRLvth9yQ0

???? DRAMATIC FIRE ABOARD CARGO SHIP NORTH OF MYKONOS



Dramatic footage shows crew battling a fire aboard the Greek-flagged Ro-Ro vessel BLUE CARRIER 2, north of Mykonos.



The blaze broke out at around 9am Friday, reportedly inside one of the ship’s garages. Authorities are… pic.twitter.com/gqyeCxTksY — Greek City Times (@greekcitytimes) September 25, 2026

Built in 1997 in Japan, the ferry is 162 meters (531 feet) in length. It was acquired by Greece’s Attica Ferries in July 2023 from CLDN Ferries, which had been operating it as the Clementine for Cobelfret Ferries. The Blue Carrier 2 is registered in Greece.

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Attica confirmed in a statement that the fire was reported at 08:57 this morning, and the crew attempted to fight it, but it has spread to large portions of the vessel. The crew and the one truck driver aboard abandoned the vessel and took to the lifeboats. They were later picked up by passing ships. The Hellenic Coast Guard reports there were no injuries, and everyone was taken to the neighboring island of Tinos.

At least two firefighting vessels as well as tugs responded to the vessel. A salvage tug with firefighting capabilities has also reached the scene. Attica Ferries said that it has assigned a specialized company and that it is working with the authorities to manage the situation.

