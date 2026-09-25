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Video: Greek Cargo RoRo Abandoned After Fire Breaks Out Off Mykonos

cargo ship fire
A RoRo cargo ferry is engulfed in fire north of Mykonos ( PENEN - Panhellenic Sailors' Union)

By The Maritime Executive 2026-09-25 12:45:25

The crew and one truck driver aboard the Greek RoRo cargo ferry Blue Carrier 2 have been safely evacuated after a fire broke out on the ship Friday morning, September 25, north of Mykonos. Firefighting efforts are still underway, although it appears they have been able to place a towline on the 9,655-dwt RoRo.

The fire appears to have started on the deck of the ferry, possibly in one of the garages. The vessel was carrying 166 trucks and 29 cars. It was sailing from Syros to Samos. 

Built in 1997 in Japan, the ferry is 162 meters (531 feet) in length. It was acquired by Greece’s Attica Ferries in July 2023 from CLDN Ferries, which had been operating it as the Clementine for Cobelfret Ferries. The Blue Carrier 2 is registered in Greece.

Attica confirmed in a statement that the fire was reported at 08:57 this morning, and the crew attempted to fight it, but it has spread to large portions of the vessel. The crew and the one truck driver aboard abandoned the vessel and took to the lifeboats. They were later picked up by passing ships. The Hellenic Coast Guard reports there were no injuries, and everyone was taken to the neighboring island of Tinos.

At least two firefighting vessels as well as tugs responded to the vessel.  A salvage tug with firefighting capabilities has also reached the scene. Attica Ferries said that it has assigned a specialized company and that it is working with the authorities to manage the situation.
 