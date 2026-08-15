Windward Power Systems Repowers Boston Harbor Ferry M/V Outward Bound

[By: Laborde Products]

As part of a major mid-life refit completed by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Windward Power Systems repowered the M/V Outward Bound with a Mitsubishi S6B3 Tier 3 engine supplied by Laborde Products. Rated at 429 horsepower at 1940 RPM, the engine replaced the vessel's legacy Detroit Diesel 8V92, providing a modern mechanical power solution for continued service in Boston Harbor.

Originally built in 1995 by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, the 64-foot steel ferry transports visitors and supplies to the Cathleen Stone Island Outward Bound School. The mid-life refit was designed to prepare the vessel for many more years of dependable seasonal service while preserving its important role supporting the island's outdoor education programs.

Replacing the vessel's Detroit Diesel engine required careful planning to integrate the Mitsubishi S6B3 into the existing platform while supporting the broader goals of the refit. Windward Power Systems led the engine repower, overseeing the integration, installation, and commissioning of the new propulsion package to deliver a dependable, serviceable solution tailored to the vessel's operating profile.

“Every repower starts with understanding how a vessel operates and selecting the right engine for the application,” said Nathan Tynan, President of Windward Power Systems. “The S6B3 was a natural fit for the Outward Bound, and we're proud to have played a role in extending the service life of a vessel that has served Boston Harbor for decades.”

The Outward Bound project also highlights the role of Laborde Products' dealer network in delivering localized sales, service, and technical expertise. By supporting dealers with product training, application engineering, parts availability, and technical resources, Laborde helps ensure customers receive responsive support throughout every stage of a project.

“Working with dealers like Windward Power Systems is important to what we do,” said Jacob Yoder, Dealer Development Representative at Laborde Products. “That means giving them the training, technical resources, and backing they need to deliver dependable solutions for their customers.”

With the repower complete, the M/V Outward Bound is ready to continue supporting the transportation needs of the Cathleen Stone Island Outward Bound School with dependable Mitsubishi power.