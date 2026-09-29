Inland Barge Grounds Stranding Cargo of Mercedes in Düsseldorf

Low water levels on Germany’s sections of the Rhine have been challenging inland cargo vessels since the height of the summer, but now a vessel loaded with Mercedes Sprinter vans has stranded in Düsseldorf. German authorities are reporting the Rhine is effectively cut in two, reducing the movement of cargo from ports, including Düsseldorf, out to the ocean ports.

The Dutch-flagged barge Terra 2 (135 meters – 443 feet in length) had loaded a cargo of 168 Mercedes vans and was set to depart on Monday. According to the police, the vessel only got a short distance off the dock when it stranded on a sandbar. It made several attempts to free itself, but was stuck overnight.

Reports said it is not common for vessels to have trouble or stand in the basin in low water conditions. The Terra 2 was not blocking traffic, and the port was functioning, as onlookers gawked at the stranded vessel.