Inland Barge Grounds Stranding Cargo of Mercedes in Düsseldorf
Low water levels on Germany’s sections of the Rhine have been challenging inland cargo vessels since the height of the summer, but now a vessel loaded with Mercedes Sprinter vans has stranded in Düsseldorf. German authorities are reporting the Rhine is effectively cut in two, reducing the movement of cargo from ports, including Düsseldorf, out to the ocean ports.
The Dutch-flagged barge Terra 2 (135 meters – 443 feet in length) had loaded a cargo of 168 Mercedes vans and was set to depart on Monday. According to the police, the vessel only got a short distance off the dock when it stranded on a sandbar. It made several attempts to free itself, but was stuck overnight.
Reports said it is not common for vessels to have trouble or stand in the basin in low water conditions. The Terra 2 was not blocking traffic, and the port was functioning, as onlookers gawked at the stranded vessel.
Im #Hafen in #Düsseldorf hat sich ein #Frachtschiff festgefahren. Auch am Dienstagmorgen (29.09.) ist es noch nicht wieder frei. Der Frachter hat Transporter geladen. Am Montag wollte er den Hafen verlassen - blieb aber stecken. Grund ist der extrem niedrige #Pegelstand des… pic.twitter.com/kJv4CKfQEI— RTL WEST (@RTLWEST) September 29, 2026
Low water levels, however, were complicating the efforts. The water police reported water levels were too low for their vessel to navigate out to the stranded barge. They depended on the fire department to reach the ship so they could begin the investigation. They also said it was too dangerous for tugs to attempt to reach the Terra 2, so it would have to free itself or wait for the water levels to improve.
Authorities are reporting the water level on the Rhine has fallen so low that captains are refusing to navigate the river. At one critical juncture, the water level was officially recorded at just one meter (3.3 feet). Cargo ships have already been required to sail with partial loads, with reports that highways are clogged by trucks trying to make up for the lack of river capacity. Special low-draft vessels are required for parts of the river. The Rhine typically carries up to two-thirds of Germany's inland freight.
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The authorities reported that after several more tries on Tuesday, Terra 2 was finally able to free itself from the sandbar and returned to the dock. The vessel’s operator reports they plan to offload some of the vans and then will make another attempt to reach Rotterdam with the remainder of the cargo.
Port officials were concerned the vessel might have done damage to the riverbed, which would require costly repairs.