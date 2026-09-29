Landing Mishap Aboard Carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Injures Four

A landing mishap aboard aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) caused injuries to four personnel on September 28, the U.S. Navy reported.

The Navy said in a statement that the mishap occurred during aircraft recovery operations off the coast of Virginia. In the incident, two Navy aviators assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 ejected from their aircraft and were promptly recovered by search-and-rescue personnel.

The statement on X added that both aviators were safely returned to the ship for medical evaluation.