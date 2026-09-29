Landing Mishap Aboard Carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Injures Four
A landing mishap aboard aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) caused injuries to four personnel on September 28, the U.S. Navy reported.
The Navy said in a statement that the mishap occurred during aircraft recovery operations off the coast of Virginia. In the incident, two Navy aviators assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 ejected from their aircraft and were promptly recovered by search-and-rescue personnel.
The statement on X added that both aviators were safely returned to the ship for medical evaluation.
“Four shipboard personnel were also injured during the mishap and are receiving medical care. One sailor is being transported to a Norfolk-area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” added the brief statement.
According to the USNI News, the aircraft carrier is in the midst of early carrier qualifications after completing its most recent repair period in July.
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Commissioned in 1977, Eisenhower currently serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 2. Having been in operation for close to five decades, a period in which the ship has undergone numerous overhauls, the Navy intends to replace her with the new USS Enterprise (CVN-80). Construction of Enterprise commenced in 2017, but delivery, which was originally slated for 2028, has been pushed back several times. Current projections indicate the warship will enter service in 2031.
The carrier had been engaged in combat operations in the Middle East region from November 2023 to June 2024, leading the U.S. response to the Houthis before her return to Virginia in July 2024. While Eisenhower is completing her maintenance period, the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt quietly departed San Diego on Sunday, September 27. She deployed shortly before the expected return of USS Abraham Lincoln to California after her extended tour in the Middle East. The speculation is that Roosevelt will be used to relieve USS George Washington, which took over in the region in August to relieve the Lincoln.