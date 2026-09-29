MOL to Operate Japan’s First Icebreaker Arctic Research Ship

Japan’s first Arctic research vessel with full icebreaking capabilities is nearing completion. In preparation for the delivery of the vessel later this year and its first research trip in the summer of 2027, the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) contracted with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines for the operation of the vessel named Mirai II.

Under the terms of the unique agreement, the shipping company will provide operational services and related work for Mirai II. Under the agreement, MOL will be responsible for operating the ship, which will serve as an international research platform

MOL reports it has been preparing to establish the operational framework for the Mirai II since it was provisionally selected in 2023 for the role as operator. As part of these preparations, in February, MOL conducted polar survival training for the seafarers scheduled to serve aboard the vessel. The training simulated emergency situations in extremely cold environments and included cold-water swimming exercises using immersion suits, drills for escaping from the sea onto ice, and outdoor activities on ice.