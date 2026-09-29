Report: Israel Ends Zim Deal Review Telling Hapag-Lloyd to Restart Process

After growing speculation that opposition was mounting in Israel to Hapag-Lloyd’s proposed acquisition of Zim along with the investment fund FIMI, the Israeli media outlet Calcalist is reporting Tuesday night that Israel formally closed the review of the original deal. According to the report, the Government Companies Authority closed the review of the original proposal but left the door open for Hapag and FIMI to submit a new proposal and restart the review.

The rejection of the original terms comes after Hapag and FIMI reportedly presented the framework to revise the original proposal. While not increasing the financial offer, it reportedly proposed adding an Asian trade route to the surviving company and strengthening government control of the Israeli company. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Hapag was still urging the Israeli government to review the revised terms, which were developed in response to earlier objections to the deal.

Hapag and FIMI were proposing to acquire Zim and create a new domestic shipping company that would manage the routes to Israel and meet the obligations of the government’s Golden Share. It reportedly added the Asia route, increased the number of ships and reefer capacity, and improved the training and job provisions in the revised offer. Hapag was to assume Zim’s current international service and chartered fleet of ships.