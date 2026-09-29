Mystery Deepens Around MSC Boxship After Vietnam Reports Medical Evacuation
The mystery continues around the circumstances around the MSC Hermes III containership after Vietnamese authorities reported an emergency evacuation of a crewmember from the vessel on Tuesday, September 29. Last week, on September 22, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reported it had coordinated the evacuation of the vessel, which later appeared to be under tow.
The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center reported it received an urgent call for aid on September 28 while the vessel was south of Vietnam. According to the statement, the captain advised that a 30-year-old crewmember had suffered a “work-related accident” that had resulted in a severe head injury from a fall. The crewmember had been experiencing from “unusual symptoms, vomiting, and unconsciousness.” The victim's condition was assessed as serious and potentially life-threatening, requiring urgent medical assistance.
Medical evacuation for a crewmember who fell unconscious and suffered a severe head injury (VMSRCC)
At the time, the ship was reported to be located approximately 30 nautical miles northeast of Vung Tau Ward (Ho Chi Minh City). The Vietnam Maritime Administration dispatched a specialized search and rescue vessel, SAR 272, along with two medical officers. The rescue boat departed at 9:15 PM on September 28, reaching the containership at 1:30 AM on September 29. After providing initial medical assistance, the victim was removed and landed in Ho Chi Minh City at 6:30 AM and transferred to a hospital. Media reports are saying it is suspected the individual might have inhaled toxic gas.
The authorities in Singapore did not report why the 25 crewmembers had initially abandoned the ship while it was approximately 300 km (186 miles) east of Vietnam. Reports said they had entered the lifeboats and were taken aboard another MSC vessel. The MSC Hermes III was drifting before tugs took it in tow to Vietnam.
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Pictures released by the Vietnamese authorities of yesterday’s rescue appear to show crewmembers aboard the vessel. There are no visible signs of damage, such as from a fire, and the freefall lifeboat is in place.
AIS signals show the vessel docked at the PHU MY Port on September 29.