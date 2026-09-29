Mystery Deepens Around MSC Boxship After Vietnam Reports Medical Evacuation

The mystery continues around the circumstances around the MSC Hermes III containership after Vietnamese authorities reported an emergency evacuation of a crewmember from the vessel on Tuesday, September 29. Last week, on September 22, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reported it had coordinated the evacuation of the vessel, which later appeared to be under tow.

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center reported it received an urgent call for aid on September 28 while the vessel was south of Vietnam. According to the statement, the captain advised that a 30-year-old crewmember had suffered a “work-related accident” that had resulted in a severe head injury from a fall. The crewmember had been experiencing from “unusual symptoms, vomiting, and unconsciousness.” The victim's condition was assessed as serious and potentially life-threatening, requiring urgent medical assistance.

Medical evacuation for a crewmember who fell unconscious and suffered a severe head injury (VMSRCC)