Ukraine Accused of Attack on Turkish Bulker with One Seafarer Missing

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are being accused of an attack on a Turkish-owned bulker that has left one seafarer missing. There has been no official comment on the incident, but the family of the missing sailor posted online, and independent watchdog organizations pieced together some of the details.

The vessel Aroyat (18,315 dwt) was reported to have been in the vicinity of Novorossiysk, Russia, when it was struck on September 27. The vessel’s AIS signal shows its last port call in Georgia, but it is unclear if it had loaded in Russia or was approaching the port.

The vessel was hit by what it believed to be an aerial drone, which started a large fire in the accommodation block of the ship. Media reports say the ship had seven Egyptian, six Syrian, and three Turkish crewmembers.