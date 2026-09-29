Carnival Outperforms in Q3 While Providing a Strong Outlook for Cruising

Demonstrating the strength in the cruise industry and its ability to navigate global challenges, Carnival Corporation reported quarterly results with all-time highs in revenues, net income, and yields, while presenting a strong outlook. Indeed, management said accelerating demand and even stronger cost discipline drove “results ahead of our expectations.”

CEO Josh Weinstein pointed to accelerated bookings that had started in June and carried through the quarter. Despite concerns over the economy and geopolitical disturbances, he believes consumers are placing a high value on vacation experiences. He emphasized the value for the dollar that the company’s brands provide while reporting they are already half booked for 2027. “Looking further ahead, 2028 is also off to an excellent start at higher occupancy and prices than last year.”

He also pointed to volumes that were “meaningfully ahead of last year,” while critically highlighting that it is far outpacing capacity growth. Carnival Corporation is taking a pause this year in new ship deliveries as an aftereffect of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to resume deliveries next year, but only has five ships on order, all for its Carnival Cruise Line brand. Weinstein has said going forward the company will have a more measured pace for newbuilds.