USCG Announces Countdown to Opening of First National Coast Guard Museum

[By United States Coast Guard]

One year from today (August 4 2026), Americans will have the opportunity to experience the remarkable story of the United States Coast Guard in a way never before possible. The U.S. Coast Guard announced that the National Coast Guard Museum – the first national museum dedicated to preserving and sharing the history, heritage, and enduring missions of the Coast Guard – will open to the public during the week of Aug. 2, 2027, culminating with the Coast Guard’s birthday on Aug. 4.

“The Coast Guard has always stood as a military service and a vital instrument of national power,” said Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, commandant of the Coast Guard. “This museum is a permanent tribute to the Long Blue Line—the generations of crews who have saved lives, defended our borders and maritime approaches, facilitated vital commerce, and responded to crises with little or no warning.”

Currently under construction along the Thames River waterfront in New London, Connecticut, the 80,000-square-foot museum will feature five public decks with three exhibit floors, five thematic experience wings, a rotating gallery for special exhibitions, educational classrooms, and event space. Designed to immerse visitors in the Coast Guard experience, the museum will combine state-of-the-art interactive exhibits with breathtaking views of the waterfront.

"The National Coast Guard Museum represents incredible dedication, vision, and partnership," said retired U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Wes Pulver, president of the National Coast Guard Museum Association. "We are deeply grateful for the Coast Guard's steadfast support throughout this journey and look forward to continuing our collaboration as we build a museum worthy of the remarkable men and women who have served our nation. Together, we are ensuring their stories will inspire generations to come."

Visitors will explore more than 5,000 historic images, 600 artifacts, interactive exhibits and hands-on exhibits that bring to life the Coast Guard’s missions for all ages. Educational programming in STEM, leadership, civics, and maritime history will extend the museum's reach to classrooms and communities across the country.

Among the museum’s signature experiences will be a suspended MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter, complete with a life-sized aircrew modeled after an active-duty crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Visitors will also encounter some of the service’s most treasured artifacts, including the Medal of Honor awarded to Signalman 1st Class Douglas Munro, the Coast Guard's only Medal of Honor recipient, whose extraordinary heroism during the Battle of Guadalcanal remains one of the defining acts of valor in Coast Guard history.

More than a museum, the National Coast Guard Museum will serve as a place where Americans can connect with the people behind the uniform and gain a deeper appreciation for the Coast Guard’s unique role in protecting the nation every day. Through stories of courage, innovation, resilience, and selfless service, the museum will honor the Coast Guard’s legacy while inspiring future generations to answer the call.

Opening events throughout the week of Aug. 2, 2027, will culminate on Aug. 4, celebrating both the opening of the nation’s first National Coast Guard Museum and the Coast Guard’s birthday – a fitting moment to dedicate a permanent home to the service’s enduring legacy.

“This will be far more than a building of artifacts; it will illuminate the hard-earned lessons of the sea,” said Adm. Lunday. “By bridging our rich history with the challenges of tomorrow, we are creating a dynamic foundation to inspire the next generation of leaders ready to answer our nation’s call.”

