Five Seafarers Killed as Crackdown on Somali Pirates Proceeds

The authorities in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland within Somalia confirmed the earlier reports that five seafarers were killed on Tuesday, September 29, as they proceeded with a crackdown on the pirates operating along the coast. The reports are now indicating that all the vessels being held in the Puntland region have been freed, although one remains held in a neighboring state.

The details on the death of the five seafarers vary by report, but they were all crew aboard the tanker Honour 25, which had been held since April 21. The Puntland Maritime Police Force said the five killed included three from Pakistan, one from Myanmar, and one from India. In its version of the incident, it says the pirates killed the crewmembers before the government operation began.

Local reports claim the crew was killed after an exchange of gunfire between the pirates and the Puntland forces. One report says the pirates were preparing to flee the vessel and that they had offered to surrender.

The unconfirmed reports indicate that among the dead are the tanker’s chief engineer, second officer, and third engineer. An Indian seafarers union said the Indian dead were the ship's cook and the fifth person was a sailor.

In addition, four crewmembers were also wounded among the total of 17 aboard. Three are Pakistani, and one is Indian.

The Puntland Maritime Police Force said that a total of 16 pirates were apprehended and turned over to the authorities. It reports that others fled to shore and inland and that they were being pursued.

It appears that at around the same time, the pirates holding another vessel, the Togo-flagged Eureka, decided to drive the vessel ashore, and they were attempting to abandon the ship and flee. Some reports are saying they also attempted to set fire to the vessel before disembarking.

Nearly 30 pirates were attempting to flee, but they also disembarked the crew of 12 and handed them over to the local authorities. The Puntland Maritime Force said it was pursuing those pirates.

It was the third operation the forces had carried out in days, starting with the liberation of the Sibu 1 last week. They also assisted Turkish forces, which freed another vessel earlier in the month. One vessel reportedly paid a ransom for its release.

The Puntland Maritime Force now says 46 pirates were apprehended and one killed in the liberation of the Sibu 1. The vessels are now under the control of the Puntland forces, with reports that the pirates damaged the Honour 25 and it was being towed.

Egyptian authorities said they had conducted high-level diplomatic efforts and that eight rescued Egyptian crewmembers from the Eureka would be repatriated.

Both the Honour 25 and the Eureka were laden with oil products when they were seized. The reports indicate the pirates were syphoning and selling the fuel, at least from the Eureka. Unconfirmed information said the pirates had demanded $3 million for the release of the Honour 25, but it was lowered to $1.9 million and then to $1 million ransom.

“These operations form part of PMPF’s continuing efforts to counter the resurgence of piracy and prevent pirate groups from establishing safe havens or operational positions along the Puntland coastline,” they said in a prepared statement. “PMPF remains operationally prepared and will continue to pursue individuals involved in piracy, vessel hijackings, and related maritime crimes.”

Local leaders had pledged to crack down on the piracy efforts being launched from their shores. However, there are reports that at least some of the pirates escaped custody, while the leaders deny their forces aided in the escape of some of the pirates.

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One additional vessel, Asana, which was seized on July 15 while 65 nautical miles off Yemen, continues to be held. Reports indicate that it is anchored in the neighboring Galmudug state.

It is the first time in many years that seafarers have been killed during these piracy incidents. The Puntland authorities are calling for continued international cooperation as they work to maintain security along the coastline.

