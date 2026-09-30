LNG Prices Fall From 2026 Highs

In a development which has surprised even traders in the London LNG commodities market, prices for LNG have been falling and come off year-long peaks in recent days, despite there being no agreement on a return to normality in the Strait of Hormuz.

With vessels navigating with AIS transponders off, and all operators maintaining tight operational security over movements, it is difficult to give an accurate picture of traffic flows through the Strait. But commodity brokers and ship brokers guess that the lift of LNG through the Strait is at about 20% of pre-war levels, with shuttle tankers conducting ship-to-ship transfer of LNG once safely out of the danger zone. LNGCs moving UAE-loaded LNG appear to be taking the Omani coastal route. LNG carriers which have loaded at Ras Laffan and appear slated to unload in Pakistan appear also to be taking the southern route, with the possibility that the IRGC are holding fire.

LNG JKM prices (USD/MMBTU) (data from Trading Economics)