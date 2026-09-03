SHIPPINGInsight Announces ABS as Platinum Partner for October 13 Conference

[By: SHIPPINGInsight]

SHIPPINGInsight is pleased to announce that the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has joined PROJECT 2027: Catalyzing the U.S. Maritime Industry into Action as a Platinum Partner, adding its technical expertise and longstanding leadership in the U.S. maritime sector to the growing coalition of organizations supporting the October 13–14 program in Houston, Texas.

As part of its participation, David Walker, ABS Vice President, Global Government, will join the PROJECT 2027 agenda for a keynote address, “Industry’s Role in Achieving National Maritime Goals.” His remarks will focus on the responsibility and opportunity facing private industry as the United States moves from establishing national maritime priorities toward implementing them.

ABS brings a critical perspective to this conversation because of its work across commercial maritime, government, shipbuilding, technology and innovation. SHIPPINGInsight is thrilled to welcome them as a Platinum Partner and have David contribute to this important discussion.

Founded in 1862, ABS is a global leader in classification, certification and verification services for marine and offshore assets, with a mission centered on protecting life, property and the natural environment. Its work spans commercial shipping, shipbuilding, offshore energy and government programs, while its technical expertise increasingly supports the adoption of advanced technologies and the modernization of maritime assets.

ABS also serves as the secretariat operating the U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation (USCMI) under a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Maritime Administration and under the leadership of David Walker. The Center brings together maritime stakeholders around research, development, assessment and deployment of emerging technologies and practices supporting the U.S. maritime transportation system.

ABS joins a growing group of PROJECT 2027 Partners, including Reed Smith, GTT North America, American Maritime Officers (AMO) and the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA), reflecting the breadth of the maritime ecosystem required to achieve meaningful U.S. maritime revitalization. Together, participating organizations represent critical perspectives spanning classification and technical expertise, maritime law and investment, advanced vessel technologies, ports and infrastructure.

PROJECT 2027 comes at a critical point for the U.S. maritime industry. With renewed federal attention on restoring American maritime capability, SHIPPINGInsight is bringing together leaders from government, shipping, ports, shipbuilding, technology, finance, energy, workforce development and the broader maritime industrial base to focus on a central question: How does the industry translate national maritime ambition into action?

The October 13 program will open with U.S. Maritime Administrator Captain Stephen Carmel, who will deliver the opening keynote address, “State of Play for U.S. Maritime.” The agenda, powered by AMIC (American Maritime Industrial Coalition) will then examine the interconnected elements necessary to build a stronger maritime system, including cargo demand, growth of the U.S.-flag fleet, maritime prosperity zones, workforce recruitment and retention, investment, innovation and greater public recognition of maritime’s role in national security and economic prosperity.

The conference will also feature SHIPPINGInsight’s signature SHARK TANK innovation competition and will be followed on October 14 by an invitation-only Leadership Roundtable. Insights and outcomes from both sessions will contribute to the continuing PROJECT 2027 initiative focused on identifying actionable priorities for U.S. maritime revitalization.

“We are at the crossroads of our nation’s future security and prosperity,” stated SHIPPINGInsight’s Chief Evolution Officer, Carleen Lyden Walker. “It is important that we translate goals into reality, and ideals into action. What we do now will affect our country for decades to come.”

PROJECT 2027: Catalyzing the U.S. Maritime Industry into Action will take place October 13, 2026, at the Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport, followed by the invitation-only Leadership Roundtable on October 14.

Registration and partnership opportunities are currently available through SHIPPINGInsight.