Phi Earth Technologies Invites Input on New Fuel-Verification Platform

[By Phi Earth]

Phi Earth Technologies today invited shipowners, operators, charterers, fuel suppliers, traders, and classification and verification bodies to take part in a short market-research survey on how the marine fuel industry will prove fuel origin and compliance under FuelEU Maritime and the International Maritime Organization's Net-Zero Framework.

Phi Earth is a Singapore-based bio-digital technology company developing a digital platform that verifies where a low-carbon fuel and its feedstock come from and how they were produced. The platform pairs a Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system, which serves as the trusted record of what happened, with an AI digital twin that simulates and forecasts qualified supply to help producers and buyers prove a fuel's lifecycle carbon intensity rather than assert it.

"As FuelEU takes hold and the IMO framework approaches, the industry needs to prove what it is actually burning, not just what an engine is capable of," said Sean M. Holt, President, International at Phi Earth Technologies. "Before we build further, our engineers and team want honest feedback from the people who carry this every day. This market research aims to find the best product fit."

Phi Earth's work is supported by leading institutions. The company is a member of NVIDIA Inception, NVIDIA's global program for startups building advanced artificial intelligence, which provides access to NVIDIA's technology, technical expertise, and AI models. It was named a semifinalist for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, the global environmental award founded by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough to discover and scale solutions that help repair the planet. And it holds a non-binding technical Memorandum of Understanding with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to support the validation of its MRV approach against recognised emissions-accounting standards.

The company is currently running field trials across the United States and Asia Pacific region with purpose-built biomass for biofuel feedstock, where it is honing its digital MRV and digital twin using ground truth from multispectral aerial drones and short-wave infrared (SWIR) satellite constellations.

Phi Earth invites maritime professionals to share their perspective through the survey, which takes about ten minutes and can be completed anonymously: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJdcB8NoNTC6_3kiFtin2j2LnjJF4nR70ZG7zWrjBGBXRA9Q/viewform

Those interested in a virtual meeting, or a conversation with the team in Singapore, are welcome to contact Sean M. Holt, President, International, at [email protected].