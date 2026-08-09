OEG Wins Major Subsea Corrosion Protection Contract for Germany's Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

[By OEG]

OEG, a leading energy solutions business, has secured a major contract from OWP Gennaker GmbH to deliver a subsea corrosion protection solution for the Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm in the German Baltic Sea, a project developed by the offshore wind infrastructure platform Skyborn Renewables.

The contract will see OEG provide Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) systems to protect the wind turbine foundations from corrosion throughout the wind farm's operational life, supporting the long-term reliability and performance of one of Germany's flagship offshore wind developments.

OEG's scope of work includes the delivery of a complete end-to-end solution, encompassing detailed engineering, procurement, manufacturing oversight, offshore logistics, installation, testing and commissioning of the ICCP system. The offshore installation campaign will be executed by OEG's experienced project management and offshore teams using proven installation methodologies and specialist subsea equipment.

Working in partnership with cathodic protection specialist CORROSION, OEG will also deploy the ICCP-Subsea Assembly Method (SAM), an innovative remote installation system jointly developed by the two companies. The technology enables the safe and efficient installation of ICCP systems on offshore subsea structures while reducing installation complexity and supporting efficient offshore execution.

The award strengthens OEG's growing presence in the offshore wind sector and builds on the company's expanding portfolio of projects across Europe, where it provides integrated offshore construction, installation and asset integrity services to developers and Tier 1 contractors.

Rutger Lieverse, Commercial Director for OEG's Subsea division, said: "We are delighted to have been selected by OWP Gennaker GmbH for this important project. It reflects the confidence our clients place in our ability to deliver integrated corrosion protection solutions that combine engineering expertise, innovative technology and specialist offshore installation capabilities.

"By working alongside CORROSION, we're bringing together complementary expertise to deliver a safe, efficient and reliable solution for one of Germany's most significant offshore wind developments. As offshore wind continues to expand across Europe, we're committed to supporting developers with innovative technologies and integrated services that maximise asset performance throughout their operational life."

Engineering and procurement activities will commence immediately, followed by manufacturing support, system integration and offshore installation in line with the overall construction programme for the wind farm.

The project further expands OEG's offshore wind portfolio in the subsea space, which includes offshore construction and installation, cathodic protection, ROV operations, survey and positioning, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), cable support and intervention, and offshore project management and engineering services.