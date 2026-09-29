U.S. Navy Completes Preliminary Acceptance of Future USS John F. Kennedy

Following successful completion of acceptance trials in August, the U.S. Navy on Tuesday, September 29, took “preliminary acceptance” of the nation’s next aircraft carrier, the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), from Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII. According to the Navy, preliminary acceptance will allow the ship and its crew to conduct at-sea testing and build underway proficiency while the shipbuilder completes final ship systems testing before formal delivery of the new carrier.

Preliminary acceptance allows CVN 79 to be delivered to the U.S. Navy on the fastest path possible to achieve combat readiness. The Navy is expected to take formal delivery of the carrier in March.

“Achieving preliminary acceptance marks a new phase for the ship and her crew, allowing them to get more water under the keel as they test and train underway, said Captain Mark Johnson, the Navy’s Program Manager for Gerald R. Ford-Class New Construction. "This milestone is a testament to the shared commitment of our sailors and our combined Navy-industry team, who remain laser-focused on completing the final stages of construction and test with precision and efficiency to deliver combat-ready lethality to the fleet."