Mercy Ships Returns to Ghana with Its Largest Hospital Ship

[By Mercy Ships]

The Global Mercy, following her recent field service in Sierra Leone and scheduled annual maintenance period, arrived at the Port of Tema yesterday. This marks the beginning of a 10-month field service in partnership with the Government of Ghana, where the world’s largest purpose-built civilian hospital ship will offer free surgical care on board.

Welcoming Mercy Ships back to Ghana, His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama said "Health is not a luxury; it is the foundation of freedom. It is the currency of our dignity. It is our greatest public good, and so I am delighted to welcome Mercy Ships to Ghana."

Although Ghana has one of the strongest healthcare systems in West Africa, bolstered by its ambitious National Surgical, Obstetric, and Anaesthesia Plan (NSOAP) launched in 2024, millions of people still face barriers to timely, safe, and affordable surgical care. Surgical specialists remain unevenly distributed, and district hospitals continue to face capacity challenges. This means many patients live with easily treatable conditions because surgery remains beyond their reach.

“The development of this plan (NSOAP) is in line with our broader objectives for the health sector,” said Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health, Ghana. “It ensures that essential surgical, obstetric, and anesthesia services are incorporated into Ghana’s universal health coverage strategy. This is an important step toward reducing maternal and child mortality, effectively managing trauma cases, and strengthening emergency and critical care services throughout the country.”

This is Mercy Ships’ fifth field service in Ghana and will combine free specialized surgery with education, mentoring, and workforce development. Patients from across the country have been invited to apply for free specialised surgical care, including cleft lip and palate repair, tumour removal, cataract surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, obstetric fistula repair, paediatric orthopaedic surgery, and general surgery.

“Returning to Ghana is the continuation of a trusted partnership,” said Michael Nkeze, Mercy Ships Country Director for Ghana. “Together with the Ministry of Health and our national partners, we are investing not only in life-changing surgery for today’s patients, but also in stronger surgical systems that will benefit future generations.”

Since first arriving to Ghana in 1991, Mercy Ships has worked alongside the country’s government to deliver more than 2,670 surgical procedures and over 18,120 dental procedures, train more than 2,920 healthcare professionals, and impact nearly 15,000 direct medical beneficiaries.

Crewed by volunteer professionals from more than 70 countries, the Mercy Ships brings together surgeons, nurses, anaesthetists, engineers, teachers, cooks, and maritime professionals for one shared purpose.

Ghanaian volunteers also continue to play a crucial role in the Mercy Ships family as they did in the organization's earliest days, with several among its longtime crew members.

Among these volunteers is Hospital Chaplain ‘Mama’ Clementine, one of Mercy Ships' longest-serving crew members. She first encountered Mercy Ships in the 1990s, then joined the crew in 1997. With Ghanaian and Togolese roots, she was inspired by volunteers from around the world who had dedicated their lives to helping her people.

"Nearly 30 years ago, Mercy Ships captured my heart," said Clementine. "Seeing people from around the world come together to serve Africa inspired me to dedicate my own life to this mission. Today, returning to Ghana feels like coming home. It is a privilege to serve my own people and to welcome every patient with dignity, compassion, and hope. When people who once felt forgotten or abandoned leave knowing they are loved, accepted, respected, and valued, that is why I find such deep purpose in my work.”

Over the next 10 months, that spirit of partnership in service will once again bring volunteers from around the world together with Ghanaian healthcare professionals to deliver life-changing surgery, while also strengthening the nation’s surgical care systems for generations to come.

