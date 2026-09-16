Two Former USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Plead Guilty to Dealing Fentanyl

Two former crewmembers from the much-discussed carrier USS Abraham Lincoln have admitted to selling deadly narcotics to crewmates.

Former Lincoln crewmember Seaman Bailey A. Szramowski, 29, has pleaded guilty of selling cocaine and mislabeled "Percocet" pills to his crewmates, beginning in August 2022 at the latest - about the time period when Lincoln returned to San Diego from a deployment. His fake oxycodone pills were in fact laced with fentanyl, a deadly opiate - a fact which he did not disclose to his clients, with "reckless disregard." His plea agreement shows that he sold these pills to at least two sailors, working in concert with his wife, Seaman Johnnese H. Poomaihealani, 25, who has pleaded guilty to similar charges.

One of the buyers, referred to in charging documents as USS Abraham Lincoln crewmember A.N., bought 10 pills from Szramowski on December 30, 2022, in the apparent understanding that they contained oxycodone. A.N. subsequently overdosed and died on January 3, 2023. A coroner determined that A.N. had passed away from ingesting fentanyl.