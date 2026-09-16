Report: U.S. Personnel Injured in Iranian Attack on Boat Near Hormuz

Iranian forces hit a "U.S.-contracted" vessel near the Strait of Hormuz this week, according to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, four Iranian drones and one or more missiles were used in the attack. One projectile reached and struck the vessel, causing minor injuries to those aboard. Unspecified "U.S. personnel" were among those on the boat.

The injured are receiving treatment somewhere in a GCC nation, the sources told Yingst.