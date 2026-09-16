CMA CGM Invokes General Average After Cargo Hold Fire

With salvage efforts underway after a cargo hold fire, CMA CGM has informed customers that it is invoking General Average for the incident involving the CMA CGM Petra. The latest fire on a containership adds further emphasis to recent reports from the World Shipping Council on the persistent danger from cargo deficiencies.

The 86,715-dwt containership registered in France is currently docked in Port Klang, Malaysia, having reached the berth on September 11. It had been holding offshore while a salvage team from SMIT was managing the situation that had begun on August 22. The LNG-fueled containership is one of the newest in the CMA CGM fleet, having only been delivered by HD Hyundai at the end of 2024, and it is employed on a route from Asia to East Africa. The ship has a rating for 8,048 TEU with 800 reefer plugs.

CMA CGM had advised customers that the crew discovered a fire in one of the holds on August 22 while the ship was in the Malacca Strait approximately 45 nautical miles northwest of Penang. The crew was able to contain the fire, with assistance from the team from SMIT and several fireboats. The ship had been sailing toward Kenya but reported it was diverting to Malaysia. There were no reports of injuries to the crew.