Study Tests Regulatory Applicability of Continuous Emissions Measurement
With the battle lines forming for the International Maritime Organization to finalize and adopt its Net Zero Framework, a new study is looking at the validity of continuous emissions measurement technology as it applies to the regulation. They are looking at the use of real-time monitoring aboard LNG vessels versus the current modeling used in assessing emissions.
The IMO adopted in 2023 its Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating scheme as the first step to cut carbon intensity. The MEPC is set to hold its next session starting at the end of November in an attempt to complete a draft, followed potentially by the next Extraordinary Session to put the Net Zero Framework to a vote for members.
“The industry currently relies on default emissions factors and test bed data to estimate environmental performance,” explains Panos Mitrou, SVP Shipping Strategy for Lloyd's Register. “This initiative enables industry stakeholders the opportunity to compare estimated emissions performance against direct measurements from a vessel operating in real-world conditions. The results will generate valuable insights into the role continuous emissions monitoring can play in supporting more accurate reporting as well as an improved operational understanding that can support emissions minimization.”
The new joint development project will bring together expertise from across the maritime value chain to provide independent evidence on the accuracy and reliability of continuous emissions monitoring technologies for LNG-fuelled vessels. The initiative will see LR acting as the independent verifier, working with Seapeak, Kongsberg Maritime and Tunable to advance emissions compliance through the deployment and verification of onboard emissions monitoring technology.
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The project will evaluate measured emissions data from a newly built LNG carrier scheduled for delivery in early 2027, with monitoring and data analysis continuing throughout the year. It will measure the accuracy of Kongsberg Maritime’s Continuous Emissions Monitoring System (CEMS), which incorporates Tunable’s gas analysis technology, on board a new LNG carrier.
The partners will compare actual CO2 emissions recorded by the vessel’s CEMS against both engine test bed data and default emissions factors, quantifying the resulting differences and assessing the regulatory applicability of direct CO2 measurement against the relevant IMO and EU emissions reporting frameworks. The project will assess the performance of Kongsberg Maritime’s CEMS under real operating conditions and explore how independently verified measurements can help improve confidence in emissions data used by shipowners, charterers, and regulators.