Study Tests Regulatory Applicability of Continuous Emissions Measurement

With the battle lines forming for the International Maritime Organization to finalize and adopt its Net Zero Framework, a new study is looking at the validity of continuous emissions measurement technology as it applies to the regulation. They are looking at the use of real-time monitoring aboard LNG vessels versus the current modeling used in assessing emissions.

The IMO adopted in 2023 its Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating scheme as the first step to cut carbon intensity. The MEPC is set to hold its next session starting at the end of November in an attempt to complete a draft, followed potentially by the next Extraordinary Session to put the Net Zero Framework to a vote for members.

“The industry currently relies on default emissions factors and test bed data to estimate environmental performance,” explains Panos Mitrou, SVP Shipping Strategy for Lloyd's Register. “This initiative enables industry stakeholders the opportunity to compare estimated emissions performance against direct measurements from a vessel operating in real-world conditions. The results will generate valuable insights into the role continuous emissions monitoring can play in supporting more accurate reporting as well as an improved operational understanding that can support emissions minimization.”