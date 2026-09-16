NTSB Shares Hard Lessons From Dali, Grande Costa D'Avorio, Titan and More

The NTSB has released its annual compendium of prior-year casualty reports, and for 2025, the list includes some of the highest-profile accidents in recent maritime history. NTSB incorporated details and lessons-learned from no fewer than 49 investigations, including the boxship Dali's allision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the deadly fire on ro/ro Grande Costa D'Avorio, and the implosion of the private submersible Titan - all major marine casualties that grabbed headlines for months.

These reports are in the public domain and many have been previously covered, but the annual compendium puts them all in one place, in an accessible, abbreviated format for education and public awareness. Some of the smaller events have previously received little notice.

"It is our sincere hope that others will apply the knowledge uncovered by our world-renowned investigators to prevent future marine casualties and save lives," said NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer L. Homendy. "Stakeholders at all levels can voluntarily implement the

lessons learned from our investigations to ensure safety."